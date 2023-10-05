Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Quickest Compact SUV In India To Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark
By Shams Raza Naqvi
2 mins read
05-Oct-23 07:52 PM IST
Highlights
- A total of 1.20 lakh units of the SUV have been sold till now
- It has become the market leader in the Rs. 10-20 lakh segment with a 23 % share
- Strong Hybrid variants contribute to about 24% of total sales of the SUV
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been a huge success ever since India’s largest carmaker made an entry in the compact SUV space with it in September 2022. In fact, it has become the quickest car in the segment to race to 1 lakh sales milestone, within a year of its market launch.
Strong Hybrid variants contribute about 24% of total sales of the SUV.
According to Maruti Suzuki, one lakh and twenty thousand units of the SUV have been sold till now and it has become the market leader in the Rs. 10-20 lakh segment with a 23% share. While the Strong Hybrid variants contribute to about 24% of total sales of the SUV, the CNG trims have a share of around 14%. The All Grip version is the least preferred choice with just 2% of Grand Vitara buyers opting for it.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, in an online interaction with select media said, “The Grand Vitara has helped us establish ourselves in the SUV space. We’re offering All Grip Select, Mild-Hybrid, Strong-Hybrid and CNG versions of the SUV across 12 variants.” Giving a hint about the future, he added “Hybrids will also be used in many other models and we’re watching very carefully the consumer acceptance of the technology.”
The SUV is priced between Rs. 10.70 & 19.83 lakh, ex-showroom respectively
The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled the premium retail chain of Maruti Suzuki, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market, making it the second largest brand in the previous quarter, purely in terms of sales. The SUV is priced between Rs. 10.70 and 19.83 lakh, ex-showroom respectively and takes on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq apart form its cousin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in this highly competitive segment.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-17727 second ago
The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail chain, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market.
-15806 second ago
The Valkyrie LMH will be powered by a highly modified version of Aston Martin's V12 engine
-14113 second ago
Müller-Ötvös will step down from the helm of Rolls-Royce following a 14-year tenure.
-11320 second ago
Nissan will reveal pricing for Kuro Edition on October 12
-10490 second ago
Everything from styling, engine and gearbox, and cycle parts have been upgraded and improved on the dual-sport motorcycle
-6563 second ago
Nissan Motors India has seen a growth in the export sales numbers with it reaching the highest since the past four years
-5477 second ago
The company has not made any significant changes in terms of features and powertrain
-4847 second ago
HMSI sold a total of 5,26,998 units during September 2023, marking a year-over-year growth of 2 per cent
19 minutes ago
The motorcycle is powered by a 999 cc engine, and can reach a top speed of 280 kmph
54 minutes ago
The Citroen C3 Aircross is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max, and will be available in both 5- and 5+2-seater options. The 5+2 seating option is only offered with the Plus and Max variants, for an additional premium of Rs. 35,000.
3 hours ago
In the previous fiscal, the top five most sold cars came from Maruti Suzuki's stable. The Indo-Japanese carmaker sold 1.72 lakh units of the Swift in the last fiscal followed by the Maruti Baleno with 1.63 lakh units.
19 hours ago
The facelifted Harrier appears to have a larger touchscreen and new digital instruments display.
23 hours ago
The mid-life cycle update bring with it updated looks, a new dual-tone interior and additional features.
23 hours ago
The AMT gearbox will be available as an option across all non-turbo variants of the Magnite.
1 day ago
EVs accounted for approximately 25 per cent of MG Motor India's total sales