Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Quickest Compact SUV In India To Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark

The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail chain, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market.
By Shams Raza Naqvi

2 mins read

05-Oct-23 07:52 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • A total of 1.20 lakh units of the SUV have been sold till now
  • It has become the market leader in the Rs. 10-20 lakh segment with a 23 % share
  • Strong Hybrid variants contribute to about 24% of total sales of the SUV

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been a huge success ever since India’s largest carmaker made an entry in the compact SUV space with it in September 2022. In fact, it has become the quickest car in the segment to race to 1 lakh sales milestone, within a year of its market launch.

 

Strong Hybrid variants contribute about 24% of total sales of the SUV.

 

According to Maruti Suzuki, one lakh and twenty thousand units of the SUV have been sold till now and it has become the market leader in the Rs. 10-20 lakh segment with a 23% share. While the Strong Hybrid variants contribute to about 24% of total sales of the SUV, the CNG trims have a share of around 14%. The All Grip version is the least preferred choice with just 2% of Grand Vitara buyers opting for it.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now

 

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, in an online interaction with select media said, “The Grand Vitara has helped us establish ourselves in the SUV space. We’re offering All Grip Select, Mild-Hybrid, Strong-Hybrid and CNG versions of the SUV across 12 variants.” Giving a hint about the future, he added “Hybrids will also be used in many other models and we’re watching very carefully the consumer acceptance of the technology.”

The SUV is priced between Rs. 10.70 & 19.83 lakh, ex-showroom respectively 

 

The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled the premium retail chain of Maruti Suzuki, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market, making it the second largest brand in the previous quarter, purely in terms of sales. The SUV is priced between Rs. 10.70 and 19.83 lakh, ex-showroom respectively and takes on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq apart form its cousin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in this highly competitive segment.  

# maruti suzuki# maruti suzuki grand vitara# suv# compact suv

