  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images

As the latest product to emerge from the partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, the Invicto will share many similarities with the Innova Hycross
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
05-Jul-23 10:51 AM IST
maruti-suzuki-invicto-bookings-open-check-booking-amount-carandbike-1.png .png

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its all-new premium MPV, the Invicto in India today. Based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Invicto will be the most expensive model in the automaker’s lineup. 

Built as part of the partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, the styling of the Invicto will be similar to the Innova Hycross, as revealed by its spy shots. The interior layout will also remain unchanged. In terms of features, expect it to get ADAS tech along with some other bits like an electric sunroof, auto climate control, wireless phone charger and more. We also expect to see a host of passive safety features.

Coming to the powertrain, Maruti’s flagship MPV is expected to feature the same strong hybrid powertrain as the Hycross, but it remains to be seen if it will get the standard, 2.0-litre petrol engine. It will be offered with an automatic gearbox as standard. 

 

The Invicto will likely be offered in two variants- Zeta and Alpha upon launch. Regarding pricing, expect the MPV to come in the price bracket of Rs. 23 lakh to Rs. 27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

 

Here are all the live updates from the launch:

 

Image Source

01:16 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Here are the prices for the all-new Invicto.

01:10 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Maruti Suzuki has just revealed the Invicto in the flesh.

01:05 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Maruti Suzuki claims that the Invicto has a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl.

 

01:01 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Some safety features in the Invicto include an electronic parking brake, Front and rear parking sensor, and 360-degree view monitor.

 

12:58 PM
Jul 05, 2023

The Invicto's powertrain will be mated to an e-CVT transmission.

12:56 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Some features in the interior include an 8-way adjustable powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, Multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a 7-inch multi-information instrument cluster.

 

 

 

12:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

The Invicto will be offered in 7-seater and 8-seater variants.

12:55 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Here are the dimensions of the Invicto.

12:49 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Here we have one of the first official images of the MPV from the manufacturer.

 

12:47 PM
Jul 05, 2023

The MPV will feature a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid powertrain system.

12:45 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Some extra features in the Invicto include the one-touch power tailgate, 10-inch smart play infotainment system and six airbags.

 

12:38 PM
Jul 05, 2023

The Invicto will feature a panoramic sunroof.

12:35 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Maruti Suzuki has given us a glimpse of the Invicto's exterior.

12:30 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Shashank Srivasta indicates that the Invicto will be priced upwards of Rs 20 lakh.

12:29 PM
Jul 05, 2023

The Invicto will be the 8th product to be sold under the Nexa line of dealerships.

12:23 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Maruti Suzuki CEO, Hishahi Takeuchi talks about the company's recent launches which include the Jimny and the Fronx. The Invicto will be the latest model to be launched which will be sold under the Nexa line of dealerships. 

 

11:47 AM
Jul 05, 2023

Here we can see the Invicto under wraps.

 

06:14 PM
Jul 05, 2023
Related Articles
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Variants Explained
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Variants Explained
2 hours ago
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Racks Up Over 6,200 Bookings Before Launch
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Racks Up Over 6,200 Bookings Before Launch
3 hours ago
Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 24.79 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 24.79 Lakh
5 hours ago
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect
4 hours ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Maruti Suzuki Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now