Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its all-new premium MPV, the Invicto in India today. Based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Invicto will be the most expensive model in the automaker’s lineup.

Built as part of the partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, the styling of the Invicto will be similar to the Innova Hycross, as revealed by its spy shots. The interior layout will also remain unchanged. In terms of features, expect it to get ADAS tech along with some other bits like an electric sunroof, auto climate control, wireless phone charger and more. We also expect to see a host of passive safety features.

Coming to the powertrain, Maruti’s flagship MPV is expected to feature the same strong hybrid powertrain as the Hycross, but it remains to be seen if it will get the standard, 2.0-litre petrol engine. It will be offered with an automatic gearbox as standard.

The Invicto will likely be offered in two variants- Zeta and Alpha upon launch. Regarding pricing, expect the MPV to come in the price bracket of Rs. 23 lakh to Rs. 27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

