Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season

This festive season, bring home a car that is trendy, reflects your personality, and stands out in the crowd, with the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO Mini SUV.

The Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO is one of the most affordable and well-rounded models in its segment

The festive season is here, and we Indian always love to bring home a new car during such joyous occasions. And what could be better than something that is trendy, reflects your personality, and stands out in the crowd? The Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO Mini SUV is all that, and more.

Bold and Stylish

The Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO comes with the signature traits of an SUV, like an attractive grille, large headlamps, squared wheel arches, and beefy cladding

There are certain visual characteristics of a true SUV. They come with a tall stance, a straight hood, a bold and muscular face with an attractive grille, large headlamps, squared wheel arches, and beefy cladding with side skirts that signify their rugged nature. Take a look at the S-PRESSO and you'll find all those characteristics. In fact, its SUV silhouette is further accentuated by elements like the chrome inserts on the grille, the pair of LED daytime running lights, body-coloured ORVMs, and the signature C-shaped tail lamps at the rear.

Premium and Trendy

The Maurti Suzuki S-PRESSO's cabin gets all black interior with dual tone upholstery & a trendy-looking dashboard

Step inside the cabin and you'll be welcomed by the S-PRESSO's smart interior and a very unique and attractive dashboard. In fact, at the time of the car's launch, Maruti Suzuki had said that the design of the dashboard is inspired by tough and trendy shock resistance watches that come with a host of features. Similarly, the dashboard comes with a central dial-like cluster that houses the main command centre of the car, featuring both the instrument cluster and well as the infotainment system, and it is highlighted by a beefy body colour bezel. You will see matching bezels on the side air-con vents as well. As for the seats, they come upholstered with premium dual-tone fabric, and the car also gets a host of cubby holes and pockets to store your accessories and other knickknacks.

Smart and Well-Equipped

The central command centre on the dashboard houses the digital instrument cluster along with the latest SmartPlay Studio 2.0 infotainment system

Beyond just looks, the S-PRESSO also offers you a range of modern features that help you stay connected in your fast-paced life. The access point for that is the 7-inch touchscreen display equipped with the SmartPlay Studio 2.0 infotainment system. You can even connect your smartphone to the car with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the segment-first multi-functional steering wheel allows you to control the audio, receive or end a phone call, or give a voice command. In fact, you can even control the system with your smartphone using the Suzuki Connect app.

Powerful and Efficient

Powering the S-PRESSO is a peppy BS6 compliant petrol engine that is offered with both a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit

The Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO is a lot of fun to drive and that is all thanks to the peppy and powerful 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine; it is tuned to offer 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. You can choose to get it with either the very engaging 5-speed manual gearbox or the convenient and efficient Auto Gear Shift or AGS technology. To make the deal even sweeter, the S-PRESSO offers an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 21.7 km/l.

Safe and Secured

Along with airbags, ABS and EBD, Maruti Suzuki also offers reverse parking sensors as standard with this mini SUV

Maruti Suzuki's HEARTECT platform makes the S-PRESSO a safe cocoon for you and your dear ones. In addition to that, you also get the safety net of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, and reverse parking sensors in this mini SUV. To top it all, the S-PRESSO is also rated for the latest pedestrian protection and crash compliance norms.

With prices starting at ₹ 3.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the S-PRESSO is one of the most affordable and well-rounded models in its segment. Book a test drive today and experience the S-PRESSO for yourself.

