Maruti Suzuki Ties Up with IndusInd Bank To Offer Various Financial Schemes To Customers

Maruti Suzuki has already tied up with Mahindra Finance and HDFC as well to provide financial assistance to its customers.

The Maruti Suzuki SPresso has been a storng seller for the company

Maruti Suzuki India has collaborated with IndusInd Bank to provide attractive finance schemes to help customers buy cars. In the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, IndusInd Bank has offered a variety of finance options including low EMI scheme, step-up and balloon payment options and funding 100 per cent on-road price for the vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki has already started deliveries of vehicles in the country

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, "IndusInd Bank is one of our leading finance partners. This collaboration is aimed at providing support to our customers who might be facing liquidity crunch in the prevalent COVID-19 scenario. Also with the bank's expertise in lending to a variety of customers especially with no income proof, we are extremely confident of the collaboration bringing in convenience to both the rural and urban customers of MSIL."

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 

Maruti Suzuki has already tied up with Mahindra Finance and HDFC as well to provide financial assistance to its customers. In fact, the company announced various financial schemes like Buy Now, Pay Later Offer, up to 90 per cent on-road funding, and long tenure loans, among others. Maruti Suzuki says that the objective of these partnerships is to provide customised auto retail financing solutions to customers, thus promoting personal mobility.

