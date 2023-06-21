Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4Matic+ India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the 2023 AMG SL 55 4Matic+ in the country tomorrow. The high-performance roadster was globally launched in 2022 and is finally making its way to India more than a year later. The SL range is one of Mercedes-Benz’s most acclaimed open-top sportscars and gained quite a fan following when it was previously on sale here. Considering that this model will come to our market as a CBU, expect the SL 55 to cost around Rs. 1.7 crore (ex-showroom).

Here's What You Can Expect From The 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4Matic+:

1. The Mercedes-AMG SL range is currently in its seventh generation. Globally the SL family consists of the SL 43, SL 55 and the range-topping SL 63 as well, however, India will get the AMG SL 55 4Matic+.

2. The seventh generation of the SL range was launched in 2022, and sports Mercedes’ latest design language. The drop-top gets a fabric roof which can be opened and closed even at speeds of up to 40 kmph.

3. The AMG-specific radiator grille emphasises the effect of the width of the front and, with its 14 vertical slats, cites the ancestor of all SL models, the legendary 300 SL racing sports car of 1952. The car also comes with LED headlamps, slim LED tail lamps, along with large intakes and a quad-tipped exhaust.

4. The cockpit design, right down to the adjustable central display in the centre console, is focused on the driver. The cabin comes with a 2+2 seating layout with decent space in the second row as well.

5. In terms of features, the car gets a 12.3-inch digital driver display and an adjustable 11.9-inch infotainment screen in the centre console. The unit is equipped with the latest-gen MBUX system, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other equipment includes the ‘Airscarf’ neck-level heating system, heated and ventilated front seats with an in-built massage function, and a Burmester surround sound system.

6. The SL55 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that gives it a peak output of 469 bhp and 699 Nm of torque. The power unit is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The car gets the AMG 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, and boasts of a swift 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 294 kmph.