MG Hector Blackstorm Launch On April 10

MG Motor India will launch the new Hector Blackstorm on April 10, 2024. The carmaker’s third Blackstorm badged model after the Gloster and Astor, the Hector Blackstorm will feature cosmetic upgrades over the standard SUV, though the equipment list is likely to stay unchanged. The Blackstorm is expected to be based on the fully-loaded trim of the Hector and will cost a premium over the standard SUV. For perspective, the Gloster Blackstorm is priced at a premium of about Rs 70,000 over the standard model.

The Hector Blackstorm is likely to be based on the top-spec Hector

Based on the single image provided, the Hector Blackstorm drops a lot of the chrome seen on the standard Hector. The big argyle grille and its frame both get a blacked-out treatment. The dual-tone alloy wheels also make way for all black units while red accents are visible around the headlamp housing, on the wing mirrors and on the brake callipers. The blacked-out theme is expected to carry over to the interior as well.

Under the hood, expect the Hector Blackstorm to be offered with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. Expect the Blackstorm to be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options with the petrol engine while the diesel will be offered solely with a manual.