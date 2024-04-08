Login
MG Hector Blackstorm Launch On April 10

BlackStorm Edition to get cosmetic updates over the standard Hector and is likely to be based on the top variant.
By Jaiveer Mehra

By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hector Blackstorm to get cosmetic upgrades over the standard Hector
  • Expected to be offered in petrol and diesel variants
  • Will cost a premium over the standard Hector SUV

MG Motor India will launch the new Hector Blackstorm on April 10, 2024. The carmaker’s third Blackstorm badged model after the Gloster and Astor, the Hector Blackstorm will feature cosmetic upgrades over the standard SUV, though the equipment list is likely to stay unchanged. The Blackstorm is expected to be based on the fully-loaded trim of the Hector and will cost a premium over the standard SUV. For perspective, the Gloster Blackstorm is priced at a premium of about Rs 70,000 over the standard model.

 

Also read: Adani Total Energies To Install 60 kW DC Fast Chargers At New MG Dealerships
 

The Hector Blackstorm is likely to be based on the top-spec Hector

 

Also Read: MG Trademarks Excelor EV Name Ahead Of Third BEV Launch In India

 

Based on the single image provided, the Hector Blackstorm drops a lot of the chrome seen on the standard Hector. The big argyle grille and its frame both get a blacked-out treatment. The dual-tone alloy wheels also make way for all black units while red accents are visible around the headlamp housing, on the wing mirrors and on the brake callipers. The blacked-out theme is expected to carry over to the interior as well.

 

Also Read: MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Makes India Debut

 

Under the hood, expect the Hector Blackstorm to be offered with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. Expect the Blackstorm to be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options with the petrol engine while the diesel will be offered solely with a manual.

Research More on MG Hector

MG Hector
7.5

MG Hector

Starts at ₹ 13.99 - 22.32 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Hector Specifications
View Hector Features

