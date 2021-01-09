New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand

MG Motor India has decided to ramp up the production capacity at its Halol manufacturing facility to meet the increased demand.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
MG Motor India received 80,000 bookings for its cars last year expand View Photos
MG Motor India received 80,000 bookings for its cars last year

Highlights

  • MG Motor bagged 80,000 bookings for Hector, Gloster, and ZS EV in 2020
  • MG Motor India manufactured around 30,000-31,000 vehicles in 2020
  • Last month, the company had received 5,000 bookings for the Hector SUV

MG Motor India had received 80,000 cumulative bookings for the Hector SUVs, Gloster and ZS EV in 2020. According to a report from ETAuto, the British marquee is now ramping up the capacity for its SUVs to meet the rising demand. The Chinese carmaker managed to achieve these numbers despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and disrupted supply chain. The Gloster flagship SUV has recorded around 3,500 bookings in less than three months since its launch in the Indian market.

Also Read: 2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New​

u0kpu3tg

The MG Gloster SUV has recorded around 3,500 bookings in less than three months

The report also mentioned that the carmaker manufactured around 30,000 to 31,000 vehicles in 2020 at its Halol plant. However, the facility is capable of producing 80,000 units annually. Last year, MG Motor sold 28,162 units compared to 15,930 units in 2019 recording a growth of 77 per cent. The growth was majorly driven by the Hector SUV contributing over 92 per cent growth at 25,935 units. Notably, the Hector was the only SUV in the segment to record 63 per cent growth when the overall space saw a decline of around 10 per cent.

Gaurav Gupta, COO, MG Motor India, to ETAuto, "In December itself we got 5,000 bookings for Hector and 200 for ZS EV. There is really a lot of work to be done at our end. We have to run our factory for longer hours and make our supply chain more efficient and faster. This is how we have entered 2021."

Newsbeep

He further said, "We are continuing to ramp up and trying to get the best mix for our production increase. We are also actively working with our suppliers to bring them closer to our plant and help in our reduced logistics timing. We're also working with them on how to make our suppliers more productive."

Also Read: MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison​

gm6k75l8

The updated MG Hector 2021 range was launched in the country at a starting price of ₹ 12.89 lakh

On Thursday, the Chinese SIAC-owned carmaker introduced the new 2021 Hector range in India. It includes 5-seater Hector, 6-seater Hector Plus and 7-seater Hector Plus. The 5-seater version of the SUV is priced in the country at ₹ 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Hector Plus 6-seater and 7-seater SUVs are priced at ₹ 15.99 lakh and ₹ 13.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India).

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mahindra Increases Prices Of Vehicles By 1.9 Per Cent
Mahindra Increases Prices Of Vehicles By 1.9 Per Cent
MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand
MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand
Mercedes Increases Technical Partnership with Williams Racing For 2022
Mercedes Increases Technical Partnership with Williams Racing For 2022
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled
Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero's Rodrigues Finishes At P8, Harith Noah Climbs Up To 27th In Stage 6
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero's Rodrigues Finishes At P8, Harith Noah Climbs Up To 27th In Stage 6
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
QJ Motor V-Twin Could Be Made-in-China Harley-Davidson
QJ Motor V-Twin Could Be Made-in-China Harley-Davidson
Aston Martin F1 Team Sheds Racing Point Pink After Partnering With Cognizant 
Aston Martin F1 Team Sheds Racing Point Pink After Partnering With Cognizant 
Apple's Self Driving Car Could Be Manufactured By Hyundai In 5 Years 
Apple's Self Driving Car Could Be Manufactured By Hyundai In 5 Years 
Audi India To Maintain Its Focus On Its Used Car Business In 2021
Audi India To Maintain Its Focus On Its Used Car Business In 2021
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Spotted On Test In Europe
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Spotted On Test In Europe
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time

MG Hector

SUV, 13.96 - 17.4 Kmpl
MG Hector
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Hector Plus

SUV, 13 - 17 Kmpl
MG Hector Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 27,708 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG ZS EV

SUV, 340 Km/Full Charge
MG ZS EV
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 20.88 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 43,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
First Look: 2021 MG Hector Facelift
03:06
First Look: 2021 MG Hector Facelift
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Jan-21 02:00 PM IST
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift | MG Hector Facelift Prices | Skoda Kushaq
03:33
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift | MG Hector Facelift Prices | Skoda Kushaq
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Jan-21 08:36 PM IST
BMW X3 M, Ducati Multistrada 950S, MG Gloster Bookings
03:35
BMW X3 M, Ducati Multistrada 950S, MG Gloster Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Nov-20 07:26 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
MG Gloster Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price, BMW G 310 Twins Launched
03:34
MG Gloster Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price, BMW G 310 Twins Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Oct-20 09:11 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
03:10
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
Honda Discounts, MG Shield For Gloster, Datsun Discounts
02:41
Honda Discounts, MG Shield For Gloster, Datsun Discounts
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
MG Gloster Review
13:49
MG Gloster Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Sep-20 02:00 PM IST
Harley-Davidson India Exit, MG Gloster Bookings, Sonet GTX+ Prices
02:55
Harley-Davidson India Exit, MG Gloster Bookings, Sonet GTX+ Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Sep-20 06:31 PM IST
Kia Sonet Launch Date, RE Meteor 350 Specs, MG Gloster Features
03:56
Kia Sonet Launch Date, RE Meteor 350 Specs, MG Gloster Features
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Sep-20 08:22 PM IST
Hector Bootspace
Hector Bootspace
Hector Door Handle Lock
Hector Door Handle Lock
Hector Foglamp
Hector Foglamp
Mg Gloster Projector Lens Headlamps
Mg Gloster Projector Lens Headlamps
Mg Gloster Black
Mg Gloster Black
Mg Gloster Front Look
Mg Gloster Front Look
Mg Hector Plus Alloy Rear View
Mg Hector Plus Alloy Rear View
Mg Hector Plus Alloy Wheels
Mg Hector Plus Alloy Wheels
Mg Hector Plus Front View
Mg Hector Plus Front View
Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
Gib 300x600
x
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities