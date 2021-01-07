New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison

The MG Hector 2021 competes against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass in the segment. Here's how the SUV fares against its rivals in terms of pricing.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The MG Hector 2021 has been launched in India at Rs. 12.89 lakh to Rs. 19.12 lakh expand View Photos
The MG Hector 2021 has been launched in India at Rs. 12.89 lakh to Rs. 19.12 lakh

Highlights

  • Tata Harrier is the closest rival to the new Hector in terms of prices
  • The Hyundai Creta is the cheapest one among all four SUVs
  • The Jeep Compass is the most expensive among all four SUVs

The all-new MG Hector 2021 has officially gone on sale in the country at a starting price of ₹ 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). For the first, the SUV from the British marquee is available in 5-seater, 6-seater and 7-seater configurations. It comes with exterior & interior enhancements, a host of segment-first features, and much more. With updated aesthetic and features, prices of the SUV have been revised slightly. Here's a quick look how does the new Hector 2021 fare against its rivals that include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass.

Also Read: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 12.89 Lakh​

kfk5cqhk

The chrome-stud pattern on the grille is a new design, inspired from the ZS EV

The MG Hector 2021 range is offered in four variants - Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. The 5-seater Hector is priced between ₹ 12.89 lakh to ₹ 18.32 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Hector Plus 2021 6-seater gets a starting price of ₹ 15.99 lakh to ₹ 19.12 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The third derivative of the Hector 2021 range is priced at ₹ 13.34 lakh, and going up to ₹ 18.32 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). Mechanically, the Hector 2021 continues to get the same three powertrain options - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the petrol and petrol-hybrid versions are tuned to make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque, the oil burner churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual as standard and an optional DCT automatic unit.

pcgjstig

The SUV is available in four trim levels - XE, XM, XT, and XZ.

Newsbeep

Tata's 5-seater Harrier SUV is a direct competition to the new MG Hector 2021 facelift, and it is the closest one in terms of price. The Harrier is priced in India from ₹ 13.84 lakh and goes up to ₹ 20.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Offered with a choice of manual and automatic, the SUV is available in four trim levels - XE, XM, XT, and XZ. It is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel motor and a 6-speed manual unit as standard and an optional 6-speed automatic.

5tve6ivo

Hyundai Creta is priced in India from ₹ 9.81 lakh 

The new Hyundai Creta was launched in the country last year, which is priced in the range of ₹ 9.81 lakh to ₹ 17.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new-gen Creta comes in 5 trim options - E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O), which are further divided into 17 different variants depending on engine, transmission and dual-tone colour options. There are three engine options to choose from - a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol. The naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines pump out 113 bhp and 144 Nm and 250 Nm, while the turbo petrol is good for 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual as standard along with an optional torque convertor (1.5-litre diesel), 7-speed DCT (1.4-litre turbo petrol), and the iVT automatic (1.5-litre petrol).

23kialg8

The Jeep Compass comes in five variants - Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Night Eagle and Limited Plus.

On the other hand, the Jeep Compass is priced in the range of ₹ 16.49 lakh to ₹ 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV comes in five variants - Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Night Eagle and Limited Plus. Mechanically, the Compass SUV comes with a choice of two engine choices 1.4-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel, and while the latter comes with a 6-speed manual unit as standard, the petrol trim also gets the option of a 7-speed DCT automatic. The American carmaker officially unveiled the 2021 Compass facelift in India, which is expected to go on sale very soon.

Also Read: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Launch Highlights

2geqhj1o

The updated Kia Seltos now comes with UVO connected features and more equipment

0 Comments

Lastly, the Kia Seltos SUV retails in the country at ₹ 9.89 lakh for the base variant - HTE petrol. The top-end GTX Plus AT diesel is priced at ₹ 17.34 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated 2020 Seltos was launched last year in June. The SUV is offered in a total of 16 variants. The engine options include 1.5-litre Smartstream naturally aspirated, 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel motor. Transmission duties are carried out by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, IVT, and a 7DCT.

MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Seltos Price:-

Model Prices
MG Hector 2021 ₹ 12.89 lakh - ₹ 18.32 lakh
Hyundai Creta ₹ 9.81 lakh - ₹ 17.31 lakh
Kia Seltos ₹ 9.89 lakh - ₹ 17.34 lakh
Tata Harrier ₹ 13.84 lakh - ₹ 20.30 lakh
Jeep Compass ₹ 16.49 lakh - ₹ 24.99 lakh

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison
MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison
Tesla's Model Y Sells Out In China 
Tesla's Model Y Sells Out In China 
Mercedes-Benz EQS Will Have An Ultra-Wide Screen 
Mercedes-Benz EQS Will Have An Ultra-Wide Screen 
Upcoming Tata Micro SUV Will Resemble Up To 85 Per Cent Of The HBX Concept: Pratap Bose
Upcoming Tata Micro SUV Will Resemble Up To 85 Per Cent Of The HBX Concept: Pratap Bose
Honda Activa Becomes First Scooter To Have 2.5 Crore Customers
Honda Activa Becomes First Scooter To Have 2.5 Crore Customers
MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 41.70 Lakh
MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 41.70 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries, Prices
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries, Prices
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil Today: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil Today: What To Expect

MG Hector

SUV, 13.96 - 17.4 Kmpl
MG Hector
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Hector Plus

SUV, 13 - 17 Kmpl
MG Hector Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,518 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG ZS EV

SUV, 340 Km/Full Charge
MG ZS EV
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 20.88 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 43,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
BMW X3 M, Ducati Multistrada 950S, MG Gloster Bookings
03:35
BMW X3 M, Ducati Multistrada 950S, MG Gloster Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Nov-20 07:26 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
MG Gloster Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price, BMW G 310 Twins Launched
03:34
MG Gloster Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price, BMW G 310 Twins Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Oct-20 09:11 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
03:10
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
Honda Discounts, MG Shield For Gloster, Datsun Discounts
02:41
Honda Discounts, MG Shield For Gloster, Datsun Discounts
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
MG Gloster Review
13:49
MG Gloster Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Sep-20 02:00 PM IST
Harley-Davidson India Exit, MG Gloster Bookings, Sonet GTX+ Prices
02:55
Harley-Davidson India Exit, MG Gloster Bookings, Sonet GTX+ Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Sep-20 06:31 PM IST
Kia Sonet Launch Date, RE Meteor 350 Specs, MG Gloster Features
03:56
Kia Sonet Launch Date, RE Meteor 350 Specs, MG Gloster Features
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Sep-20 08:22 PM IST
Kawasaki Vulcan S, MG Hector Plus Price Hike, BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS
03:18
Kawasaki Vulcan S, MG Hector Plus Price Hike, BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Aug-20 05:39 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sales, MG Motor Pre-Owned Cars, KTM 200 Duke USA Launch
03:33
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sales, MG Motor Pre-Owned Cars, KTM 200 Duke USA Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Aug-20 08:47 PM IST
Hector Bootspace
Hector Bootspace
Hector Door Handle Lock
Hector Door Handle Lock
Hector Foglamp
Hector Foglamp
Mg Gloster Projector Lens Headlamps
Mg Gloster Projector Lens Headlamps
Mg Gloster Black
Mg Gloster Black
Mg Gloster Front Look
Mg Gloster Front Look
Mg Hector Plus Alloy Rear View
Mg Hector Plus Alloy Rear View
Mg Hector Plus Alloy Wheels
Mg Hector Plus Alloy Wheels
Mg Hector Plus Front View
Mg Hector Plus Front View
Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
Gib 300x600
x
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities