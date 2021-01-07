MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison

The all-new MG Hector 2021 has officially gone on sale in the country at a starting price of ₹ 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). For the first, the SUV from the British marquee is available in 5-seater, 6-seater and 7-seater configurations. It comes with exterior & interior enhancements, a host of segment-first features, and much more. With updated aesthetic and features, prices of the SUV have been revised slightly. Here's a quick look how does the new Hector 2021 fare against its rivals that include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass.

The chrome-stud pattern on the grille is a new design, inspired from the ZS EV

The MG Hector 2021 range is offered in four variants - Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. The 5-seater Hector is priced between ₹ 12.89 lakh to ₹ 18.32 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Hector Plus 2021 6-seater gets a starting price of ₹ 15.99 lakh to ₹ 19.12 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The third derivative of the Hector 2021 range is priced at ₹ 13.34 lakh, and going up to ₹ 18.32 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). Mechanically, the Hector 2021 continues to get the same three powertrain options - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the petrol and petrol-hybrid versions are tuned to make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque, the oil burner churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual as standard and an optional DCT automatic unit.

The SUV is available in four trim levels - XE, XM, XT, and XZ.

Tata's 5-seater Harrier SUV is a direct competition to the new MG Hector 2021 facelift, and it is the closest one in terms of price. The Harrier is priced in India from ₹ 13.84 lakh and goes up to ₹ 20.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Offered with a choice of manual and automatic, the SUV is available in four trim levels - XE, XM, XT, and XZ. It is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel motor and a 6-speed manual unit as standard and an optional 6-speed automatic.

Hyundai Creta is priced in India from ₹ 9.81 lakh

The new Hyundai Creta was launched in the country last year, which is priced in the range of ₹ 9.81 lakh to ₹ 17.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new-gen Creta comes in 5 trim options - E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O), which are further divided into 17 different variants depending on engine, transmission and dual-tone colour options. There are three engine options to choose from - a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol. The naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines pump out 113 bhp and 144 Nm and 250 Nm, while the turbo petrol is good for 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual as standard along with an optional torque convertor (1.5-litre diesel), 7-speed DCT (1.4-litre turbo petrol), and the iVT automatic (1.5-litre petrol).

The Jeep Compass comes in five variants - Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Night Eagle and Limited Plus.

On the other hand, the Jeep Compass is priced in the range of ₹ 16.49 lakh to ₹ 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV comes in five variants - Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Night Eagle and Limited Plus. Mechanically, the Compass SUV comes with a choice of two engine choices 1.4-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel, and while the latter comes with a 6-speed manual unit as standard, the petrol trim also gets the option of a 7-speed DCT automatic. The American carmaker officially unveiled the 2021 Compass facelift in India, which is expected to go on sale very soon.

The updated Kia Seltos now comes with UVO connected features and more equipment

Lastly, the Kia Seltos SUV retails in the country at ₹ 9.89 lakh for the base variant - HTE petrol. The top-end GTX Plus AT diesel is priced at ₹ 17.34 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated 2020 Seltos was launched last year in June. The SUV is offered in a total of 16 variants. The engine options include 1.5-litre Smartstream naturally aspirated, 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel motor. Transmission duties are carried out by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, IVT, and a 7DCT.

MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Seltos Price:-

Model Prices MG Hector 2021 ₹ 12.89 lakh - ₹ 18.32 lakh Hyundai Creta ₹ 9.81 lakh - ₹ 17.31 lakh Kia Seltos ₹ 9.89 lakh - ₹ 17.34 lakh Tata Harrier ₹ 13.84 lakh - ₹ 20.30 lakh Jeep Compass ₹ 16.49 lakh - ₹ 24.99 lakh

