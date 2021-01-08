2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New

MG Motor has launched the Hector facelift in India within 18 months since the SUV first arrived in our market. The MG Hector was the model with which the Chinese-owned British carmaker made its foray in our market and has already sold over 40,000 units of the Hector in India since it was launched. The company has made subtle updates in its looks along with it getting a size bigger alloy wheels that go well with its big, bold design. That said, the cabin has seen some substantial updates both in trims and features list. Here's all that's new in the 2021 MG Hector facelift.

Exterior

The 2021 MG Hector facelift gets 18-inch alloy wheels.

As far as exterior is concerned, the MG Hector facelift gets a new chrome-stud pattern on the grille up front along with new skid plates on the front and rear bumpers that are now finished in gunmetal grey as opposed to a satin finish on the outgoing model. Moving to the side, there are newly-designed 18-inch alloy wheels that have replaced the 17-inch wheels on the pre-facelift model. At the rear, the only change is the new black tailgate applique that joins the taillights instead of the earlier chrome strip. Then, the range-topping variants of the Hector facelift also get dual-tone exterior colour options.

Cabin & Features

The layout of the dashboard stays the same as before. The 10.4-inch touchscreen stays the same too.

The big change in the cabin is that the interior is now available in dual-tone champagne-gold colour option along with the existing all-black scheme as well. There is a new wireless mobile phone charger and the front seats get three-step ventilation system. The layout and rest of the features stay the same. Moreover, the Hector facelift also gets ambient lighting with the Champagne-Black interior colour option. The 10.4-inch touchscreen stays the same as well, but MG's i-Smart system has been updated. The new i-SMart system now also responds to 'Hinglish' voice commands, which the company says is an industry first. The system understands about 35-odd Hinglish commands such as 'Hello MG, AC chalao', 'Hello MG, sunroof kholo', 'Hello MG, Radio Bajao' and so on.

Safety Features

The MG Hector facelift is equipped with six airbags.

The new MG Hector facelift gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-hold assist and 25 other safety features as standard.

Engine

Mechanically, the MG Hector facelift remains unchanged.

In terms of engine options, the 2021 Hector continues to get the same existing 1.5-litre petrol motors along with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and are paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic for the petrol-only version. The diesel engine, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

