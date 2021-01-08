New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New

MG Motor has made subtle updates in its looks along with it getting a size bigger alloy wheels that go well with its big, bold design.

Shubham Parashar
The MG Hector facelift gets updated looks and more features. expand View Photos
The MG Hector facelift gets updated looks and more features.

Highlights

  The MG Hector facelift gets updated looks and more features.
  It gets new grille, bigger alloy wheels and revised bumpers.
  Inside, it gets dual-tone interior, wireless charger and ventilated seats

MG Motor has launched the Hector facelift in India within 18 months since the SUV first arrived in our market. The MG Hector was the model with which the Chinese-owned British carmaker made its foray in our market and has already sold over 40,000 units of the Hector in India since it was launched. The company has made subtle updates in its looks along with it getting a size bigger alloy wheels that go well with its big, bold design. That said, the cabin has seen some substantial updates both in trims and features list. Here's all that's new in the 2021 MG Hector facelift.

Also Read: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India

Exterior

The 2021 MG Hector facelift gets 18-inch alloy wheels.

As far as exterior is concerned, the MG Hector facelift gets a new chrome-stud pattern on the grille up front along with new skid plates on the front and rear bumpers that are now finished in gunmetal grey as opposed to a satin finish on the outgoing model. Moving to the side, there are newly-designed 18-inch alloy wheels that have replaced the 17-inch wheels on the pre-facelift model. At the rear, the only change is the new black tailgate applique that joins the taillights instead of the earlier chrome strip. Then, the range-topping variants of the Hector facelift also get dual-tone exterior colour options.

Cabin & Features

gapoibqg

The layout of the dashboard stays the same as before. The 10.4-inch touchscreen stays the same too.

The big change in the cabin is that the interior is now available in dual-tone champagne-gold colour option along with the existing all-black scheme as well. There is a new wireless mobile phone charger and the front seats get three-step ventilation system. The layout and rest of the features stay the same. Moreover, the Hector facelift also gets ambient lighting with the Champagne-Black interior colour option. The 10.4-inch touchscreen stays the same as well, but MG's i-Smart system has been updated. The new i-SMart system now also responds to 'Hinglish' voice commands, which the company says is an industry first. The system understands about 35-odd Hinglish commands such as 'Hello MG, AC chalao', 'Hello MG, sunroof kholo', 'Hello MG, Radio Bajao' and so on.

Safety Features

6qsndnhg

The MG Hector facelift is equipped with six airbags.

The new MG Hector facelift gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-hold assist and 25 other safety features as standard.

Engine

m7d9pov8

Mechanically, the MG Hector facelift remains unchanged.

0 Comments

In terms of engine options, the 2021 Hector continues to get the same existing 1.5-litre petrol motors along with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and are paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic for the petrol-only version. The diesel engine, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

MG Hector Plus Review, Mercedes-Benz GLS Features
19:06
MG Hector Plus Review, Mercedes-Benz GLS Features
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 25-Jul-20 05:09 PM IST
2020 MG Hector Plus Review
12:09
2020 MG Hector Plus Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jul-20 12:00 PM IST
MG Hector Plus, Suzuki Milestone, Bajaj Avenger Street 160
03:35
MG Hector Plus, Suzuki Milestone, Bajaj Avenger Street 160
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Jul-20 09:05 PM IST
MG Hector Plus Launch, Kia Connected Cars, 2020 Vespa VXL, SXL
03:48
MG Hector Plus Launch, Kia Connected Cars, 2020 Vespa VXL, SXL
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Jul-20 08:39 PM IST
Honda City Launch, MG Hector Plus Bookings, Hyundai Tucson Facelift
04:35
Honda City Launch, MG Hector Plus Bookings, Hyundai Tucson Facelift
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Jul-20 08:19 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Sales, Skoda Superb, MG Hector Ambulance
02:43
Maruti Suzuki Sales, Skoda Superb, MG Hector Ambulance
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-May-20 06:52 PM IST
MG Hector Diesel BS6 Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Launch, India's Fuel Consumption
03:13
MG Hector Diesel BS6 Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Launch, India's Fuel Consumption
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Apr-20 08:29 PM IST
MG Hector Plus First Look
02:21
MG Hector Plus First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Feb-20 01:08 PM IST
MG Hector Production Milestone, Toyota EV, Honda Offers
02:41
MG Hector Production Milestone, Toyota EV, Honda Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Oct-19 06:35 PM IST
Hector Bootspace
Hector Bootspace
Hector Door Handle Lock
Hector Door Handle Lock
Hector Foglamp
Hector Foglamp
Hector Front Grill
Hector Front Grill
Hector Headlight
Hector Headlight
Hector Mirror
Hector Mirror
Hector R17 Dual Tone Machined Alloy Wheels
Hector R17 Dual Tone Machined Alloy Wheels
Hector Shark Fin Antenna
Hector Shark Fin Antenna
Hector Silver Finish Roof Rails
Hector Silver Finish Roof Rails
Hector Strip Side On Body Cladding
Hector Strip Side On Body Cladding
Hector Sunroof Opening
Hector Sunroof Opening
Hector Taillight
Hector Taillight
Hector 7 Colored Digital Multi Info Display
Hector 7 Colored Digital Multi Info Display
Hector Ambient Light
Hector Ambient Light
Hector Cruise Control
Hector Cruise Control
Hector Infinitys Premium Sound System
Hector Infinitys Premium Sound System
Hector Interior Lamps
Hector Interior Lamps
Hector Leather Driver Armrest
Hector Leather Driver Armrest
Hector Leather Seats
Hector Leather Seats
Hector Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Hector Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Hector Telescopic Wheel
Hector Telescopic Wheel
Volkswagen India’s Product Portfolio: Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc
Volkswagen India’s Product Portfolio: Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
