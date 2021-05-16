MG Motor India To Deploy 100 Hector Ambulances In Nagpur And Vidarbha For COVID-19 Patients

The carmaker assured Union Minister that the remaining number of custom-built ambulances at the earliest.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, the Union Ministry Nitin Gadkari requested MG Motor India to provide 100 ambulances equipped with modern life-saving systems for Nagpur and Vidarbha. The carmaker immediately delivered eight retrofitted Hector Ambulances to Nagpur local authorities upon the appeal by the minister. This will help the common man in availing ambulance services for a COVID-19 patient in Nagpur. Additionally, the automaker also assured the Road Transport minister to provide the remaining number of custom-built ambulances at the earliest.

The Hector Ambulance comes fitted with medical equipment such as auto-loading stretcher, ventilator, an oxygen supply system and more

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, "We are extremely proud that the minister has called for our support at this critical time. We have immediately deposited 8 of the 100 requested Hector Ambulance units."

Earlier this year in March, MG India donated five units of retrofitted Hector Ambulance to Nagpur's Nangia Specialty Hospital under its community service umbrella MG SEWA. The ambulance services were offered exclusively to COVID-19 patients living in Nagpur.

The Hector Ambulances are custom-built by the carmaker at its Halol plant in Gujarat by its engineering team. They are equipped with modern life-saving equipment such as an auto-loading stretcher, oxygen system with cylinder, jump seat for an attendant, fire extinguisher, medicine cabinet with 5 parameter monitor, an inverter with battery additional sockets, a siren, a lightbar, and medical equipment.

As a part of its SEWA initiative, the Chinese-owned British carmaker had stepped up to help the people reeling under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The automaker had collaborated with Vadodara-based Devnandan Gases to increase the production of medical oxygen. The two companies were able to increase production by 15.2 per cent within a week's time and further aims to increase it by 50 per cent soon. MG India recently donated 200 beds for COVID-19 patients via Credihealth in Gurugram.

