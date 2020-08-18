MG Motor Partners With ZoomCar For Subscription-Based Car Ownership

The cars from MG Motor India are about to become more accessible to a wider audience. MG has announced a partnership with ride-sharing company ZoomCar which will enable people to own cars on a subscription basis. MG Motor India will be using ZoomCar's platform to plug it in their services. The line-up of cars will have Hector, Hector Plus and ZS EV; that will be available for a flexible 12, 24 and 36-month subscription programs. We don't yet have the cost factors involved. Stay tuned for the same.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, "It is a delight to join hands with Zoomcar for providing customers with an attractive monthly vehicle ownership proposition. It gives them a deep dive into the world of MG. They will now be able to experience the cutting-edge tech features of our vehicles before they finally purchase them. The subscription model will further make MG vehicles more accessible to all auto enthusiasts in India. We are confident that our partnership with Zoomcar will generate considerable thrust in the market."

MG Motor India is offering cars on lease with either 12, 24 or 36 month subscription programs.

Adding to this, Greg Moran, CEO & co-founder ZoomCar said, "We are delighted to partner with MG Motor India on the next phase of their growth to offer flexible subscriptions as an alternative to vehicle ownership. It is simply the most affordable and quickest way of acquiring a safe personal mobility option."

Globally a lot of big companies follow subscription/lease based ownership facilities. Thanks to this deal between MG Motor and ZoomCar, now this facility is available in India. As history has it, the sharing economy is a sustainable model which breaks the barriers of difference between different tiers of affordability in respect to consumers purchasing power. Already, Bangalore based ZoomCar has a fleet of 10,000 cars bringing in the technology with MG Motor India to the masses.

The idea behind this is to allow a wider set of people to own and drive MG cars without them having to pay the full price of a car.

The consumers will get 24/7 support with respect to bookings and vehicle listings. Not only that but the subscription will also avail you with support services which include on-ground fleet management, vehicle scheduling, on-boarding and logistical support. The idea behind this is to give access to their target audience without them having to pay in full and enjoy the car and hope for them to eventually buy the car as a good retention model. The partnership will further create future competency and technology in the space of personal mobility in India.

