Near Production-Ready Aprilia RS440 Spied Again

A lot of news seems to be circulating around the sub-500 cc segment. After the recent launches of the most-affordable Harley-Davidson X440 and the Triumph Speed 400, a test mule of an upcoming Aprilia has surfaced on the internet. Spotted again during testing, in near-production-ready condition, this time is the fully-faired RS440.

Disguised using body panels of the RS660, the entry-level supersport will follow a similar body line sporting a perimeter frame that’ll house the all-new 440 cc parallel-twin mill that Aprillia has been developing. The motorcycle will be suspended by an upside down fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking will be handled by single-disc units at both ends, as opposed to a twin-disc setup on the RS660. The motorcycle will ride on 17-inch alloys shod with road-biased tyres.



In terms of features and rider aids, expect the upcoming RS440 to feature a large digital instrument console, all-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control.



While there is no confirmation on the launch date for the motorcycle, however, observing the test mule which seems to be production ready, we feel Aprilia will unveil the RS440 towards the end of this year, possibly at the EICMA 2023, followed by its launch in the international and Indian market.

Once launched, the Aprilia RS440 will compete against the likes of the KTM RC390 and Kawasaki Ninja 400, in terms of displacement.

