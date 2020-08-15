New-Gen Mahindra Thar India Debut Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Details

Today, on the 74th Independence Day, Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to unveil the new-generation model of the Mahindra Thar, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. The Thar off-road SUV has been one of the most iconic SUVs in India and it the successor to the Mahindra's popular MM540, and the spiritual decedent of the Made-in-India Willys Jeep, or as it was called in India, Mahindra 4x4. The Thar is set to receive a generation upgrade after 10 years, and the new-gen model will come with new styling and an array of modern equipment and features. The new Mahindra Thar has been in development for a few years now, we'll finally get to see it today.

The new Mahindra Thar will come with hard-top roof, along with other features like LED daytime running lamps, alloy wheels, LED taillamps

As seen in several spy photos, visually, the Mahindra Thar will continue to come with a boxy design, featuring a long clam-shell bonnet, round headlamps, wide wheel arches and heavy-duty bumpers. The new Thar, for the first time, will also come with a factory-fitted hard-top roof, along with other features like LED daytime running lamps, alloy wheels, LED taillamps, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

The Mahindra Thar will come in both petrol and diesel engine option. While the diesel option is likely to get the new BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk engine, the petrol version could get the 2.0-litre turbocharged mStallion motor that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Both engines are expected to come with a six-speed manual gearbox and the optional 6-speed torque converter. Thar will also get a mechanical four-wheel drive system with four-wheel low, four-wheel high and rear wheel drive modes. We expect it to get differential lock as well.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Unveiling Of The New-Gen Mahindra Thar: