New-Generation Mahindra Thar: What We Know So Far

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be a more versatile and lifestyle oriented SUV without compromising on its off-roading ability and here's we know everything about the SUV so far.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be a more versatile and lifestyle oriented SUV.

Highlights

  • The 2020 Mahindra Thar is a versatile and lifestyle oriented off-road SUV
  • It will be more stylish and sophisticated in appeal
  • It's significantly bigger and has an upmarket cabin with premium features

The new-generation Mahindra Thar is all set to be unveiled tomorrow after a really long wait. It has been one of the most highly anticipated launches/unveil this year and Mahindra too is getting a lot of enquiries for the new SUV. More so, because it is not just the off-road enthusiasts who are waiting for it with bated breath. In fact, the automaker had anticipated this and probably that's reason the new Thar will be a more versatile and lifestyle oriented model. Yes! Mahindra is trying to change the image of the Thar, making it more refined and sophisticated in appeal, but without compromising on its off-roading credentials. Here's what we know so far about the 2020 Mahindra Thar.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October

Exterior

ppcnan5o

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be significantly bigger than its predecessor.

The spy shots have already given away the fact that the second-generation Thar will be significantly bigger than its predecessor, but will retain its boxy silhouette. Then there will be familiar elements as well like circular headlamps which will get LED DRLs, LED tail lights, tailgate-mounted spare wheel and new 18-inch alloy wheels finished in black among others. You'll also get to see Thar engraving on the wing mirrors and LED taillights. It will be offered in both hard-top and soft-top configurations.

Interior

tlf8mcvo

The new-gen Mahindra Thar gets completely revamped interiors and feels upmarket.

Like we said, the new Thar is not only meant for hard-core off-road enthusiasts, but also will offer good comfort for commuting and the interior plays a vital role in making it more user-friendly. Recently surfaced spy pictures give us a good idea of the ergonomics the new cabin offers, with well-bolstered seats and all controls within easy reach. The plastic quality also is up a notch and you get faux carbon-fibre finish around the air con vents and you get new auto climate control. A big update inside is that you can hardly see any exposed sheet metal, which gives the cabin a better feel than the previous model. Even the doors have properly done bold and square-ish pads on them with 'Thar' engraving and you get similar treatment in the foot wells as well. You also get to see some stylish elements like toggle switch controls, piano black finish on air-con vents and updated steering wheel with probably audio and telephony controls like you see on other new-age Mahindra models.

Features

5colt5i

It will get a touchscreen infotainment system and auto climate control.

The cabin will be reasonably upgraded in the features department as well and is expected to be equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, power windows, remote locking, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and speed alert system among others are expected to be on offer as. However, we are unsure if Mahindra will be offering smartphone integration options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the new Thar.

Engine Options

4pkvmlps

It is expected to get the 2.2-litre BS6 compliant diesel engine and a mechanical four-wheel drive system.

0 Comments

Under the hood, we expect to get a choice of petrol and diesel engines in the new Thar. The petrol motor is likely to be the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine and the diesel could be the 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine. Both engines are expected to be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while there will be an optional automatic transmission as well. Of course! Thar and off-roading are synonymous so it definitely gets a mechanical four-wheel drive system with four-wheel low, four-wheel high and rear wheel drive modes. We expect it to get differential lock as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

