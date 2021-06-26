New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Dealer Level Bookings Open; Launch Around September

The much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Celerio is all set to go on sale in India this year and select dealers have already started accepting pre-bookings for the new hatchback. Depending on the dealership and the city, the token amount will vary from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 11,000, however, the dealers carandbike spoke to have told us that this amount will be refundable. A couple of dealers we spoke to also informed us that Maruti intended to launch the new Celerio around July, however, due to the lockdown imposed in light of the second wave of the coronavirus, the launch has been postponed to sometime in September 2021. We have reached out to Maruti Suzuki India to confirm these details, however, we are yet to receive a reply from the company.

The new Celerio is expected to see elements like LED daytime running lamps, alloy wheels, LED taillamps, and more

Now Maruti Suzuki has been working on the new-gen Celerio for a while now, and we have already seen a bunch of different spy photos of the car. So far, we can tell the new-gen model will be bigger, and it will come with a host of design and styling updates along with several new and updated features. At the moment, Maruti Suzuki dealers do not have details regarding its features, but we expected to see elements like LED daytime running lamps, alloy wheels, LED taillamps, and more.

As for the cabin, based on earlier spy photos, it will come with a new centre console, new upholstery, a few new creature comforts, and Maruti Suzuki's SmartPlay infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is also expected to get features like a multi-functional steering wheel, multi-information display, electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and more.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a new centre console, new upholstery, a few new creature comforts, and SmartPlay infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Under the hood, the new generation Maruti Celerio hatchback will continue to come with the same BS6-compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B petrol engine. The motor develops 66 bhp and 90 Nm of power figures. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and an optional 5-speed AMT unit. Moreover, the CNG variants are also likely to be on the cards. However, the car is also rumoured to get the 1.2-litre petrol engine from the Wagon R, which makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.

