New Kia Syros Teaser Reveals Exterior Design

With its debut just around the corner on December 19, Kia has provided yet another look at the Syros subcompact SUV. The latest teaser provides one of the clearest looks at the SUV’s design which looks to draw inspiration from the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy followed by its global models.



The image provides a closer look at the model’s proportions and also reveals some new design elements of the SUV. As seen via previous teasers, the SUV features a more boxy and upright design compared to the Sonet with prominent flared fenders and haunches. Up front, the SUV lacks a traditional grille at the base of the bonnet instead featuring a closed-off section with a prominent central air vent positioned lower down on the bumper. The large vertically stacked headlamps with integrated DRLs frame the fascia while a prominent silver skid plate sits at the base of the bumper adding some muscle to the design.



In profile, the squared-out flares of the front fenders and rear quarter panels is plain to see while other noticeable design elements include cladding around the wheel arches and flush sitting roof rails. The image also suggests that the Syros is not particularly large with the model expected to also be a subcompact SUV to be sold alongside the Sonet.



Previous teasers and spy shots have already confirmed some details of the rear which is expected to feature a split headlamp design with L-shaped lighting elements framing the rear windshield and secondary lamps sitting lower on the bumper. The cabin design too is set to be unique with a new design steering wheel, and a layered dashboard design. The teasers have also confirmed the presence of some of the features such as keyless go, an automatic gearbox, a large touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging pad, Type C USB ports, a 12V outlet and ambient lighting.

Some interesting touches include moving the drive mode and terrain mode - likely traction modes rebranded - onto the steering wheel and moving the engine-start-stop button onto the central floor console. The teaser videos also show a brief glimpse of the Lane Keep assist button on the steering suggesting that the model will pack in atleast Level 1 advanced driver assistance tech.



Coming to the powertrain, expect the Syros to shares its engine and gearbox options with the Sonet. However, given its expected premium positioning, Kia could forgo the option of the naturally aspirated petrol engine offered on lower trims of the Sonet.



Coming to rivals, expect the Syros to go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO in the segment.