Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Kia EV9Audi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus Emira
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Nissan Magnite Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh In September 2024

Higher variants of the Magnite are being offered with substantial exchange benefits along with cash discounts or free accessories.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Discounts valid for the month of September 2024
  • Subcompact SUV offered with exchange benefits of up to Rs 75,000
  • Magnite facelift expected to launch on October 4

Nissan has rolled out substantial discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh on the Magnite for September 2024. These include cash benefits or free accessories along with substantial exchange benefits and corporate discounts. The substantial discounts could be a bid to clear stocks as the carmaker is expected to launch the facelifted Magnite in India in October.
 

Also read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Likely To Be Launched On October 4
 

Nissin Magnite E Zshift 28

Starting with the non-turbocharged variants, the base Magnite XE is offered with benefits of up to Rs 60,000. This includes a Rs 50,000 exchange bonus on the trade-in of the old vehicle along a cash discount or free accessories worth up to Rs 5,000 and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount. The rest of the non-turbocharged Magnite range is offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. This includes exchange benefits of Rs 75,000 along with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. The manual variants attract a higher cash discount of up to Rs 15,000 while the AMT trims are offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 10,000.
 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition Launched At Rs 9.84 Lakh

 

Moving to the Turbo variants, both the manual and CVT trims are offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. This includes cash and corporate benefits of up to Rs 15,000 each and exchange benefits of Rs 75,000.
 

Nissin Magnite E Zshift 30

Additionally, existing Nissan owners trading in their vehicles are being offered additional loyalty benefits of up to Rs 25,000. This is applicable across all variants of the Magnite.
 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
 

The Magnite is currently sold in four trim levels - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium and with either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is offered across all variants while the latter is only offered in the XV and XV Premium trims. The 1.0 NA unit is good for 71 bhp and 96 Nm and comes with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission. The 1.0 Turbo pushes out a stronger 99 bhp and 160 Nm and comes with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.
 

The Magnite goes up against subcompact SUVs such as the Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

# Nissan India# Nissan Magnite# Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV# Nissan Magnite SUV# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • It's the first major update for Nissan India’s workhorse since the sub-4 metre SUV was introduced in 2020; expect cosmetic changes with a revamped cabin
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Likely To Be Launched On October 4
  • The most accessible accessory for the X-Trail is the luggage entry guard, priced at Rs 10,824.
    Nissan X-Trail Accessories Revealed; Optional Extras Add Over Rs 1.50 Lakh To SUV's Price
  • August 2024 will see as many as eight car launches from brands such as Mahindra, Tata, Citroen, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Lamborghini Urus SE, And More
  • Nissan India has officially begun bookings of their new flagship SUV - the 2024 X-Trail for a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh
    Nissan X-Trail Bookings To Open On July 26; Deliveries To Begin In August
  • To be available in limited numbers, the Nissan X-Trail will be the halo product for the Japanese carmaker. It will pave the way for their model offensive but how is the X-Trail's return worth your attention?
    2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: The Second Coming

Latest News

  • The 155 cc supersport is now available in a new livery featuring a carbon fibre pattern and some feature updates
    Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Edition Launched At Rs 2.08 Lakh
  • New Carnival is confirmed to pack in features such as Level 2 ADAS tech, dual sunroofs, powered second-row seats and more.
    New Kia Carnival Bookings Open In India On September 16
  • The electric motorcycle is likely to follow a naked street bike look with retro styling according to the spy images
    Exclusive: Upcoming Revolt Electric Motorcycle Spied Before Launch
  • The EQS SUV will join the EQS sedan and the Maybach EQS SUV in Mercedes-Benz India’s line-up.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV India Launch On September 16
  • Ford has signed a Letter of Intent with the Tamil Nadu Government to restart manufacturing cars for export markets at its Chennai plant.
    Ford To Resume Vehicle Manufacturing In India; To Export Cars Built In Chennai
  • Higher variants of the Magnite are being offered with substantial exchange benefits along with cash discounts or free accessories.
    Nissan Magnite Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh In September 2024
  • Here’s how the recently launched Swift S-CNG compares against its rivals- the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo and the Tata Tiago iCNG, on paper.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
  • The MG Windsor EV is offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh
    MG Windsor EV: Variants Explained
  • The auction will be held online on September 15 and 16, with registrations commencing from today
    First Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Auctioned Online; Proceeds To Go To Charity
  • Unlike the CNG version of the previous generation, which was only available in two trims, the new Swift S-CNG is also available in ZXI grade, with more equipment.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched At Rs 8.20 Lakh; Available In 3 Variants

Research More on Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite
8.1

Nissan Magnite

Starts at ₹ 6 - 10.91 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Magnite Specifications
View Magnite Features

Popular Nissan Models

  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Nissan Magnite Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh In September 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved