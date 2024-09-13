Nissan Magnite Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh In September 2024

Nissan has rolled out substantial discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh on the Magnite for September 2024. These include cash benefits or free accessories along with substantial exchange benefits and corporate discounts. The substantial discounts could be a bid to clear stocks as the carmaker is expected to launch the facelifted Magnite in India in October.



Starting with the non-turbocharged variants, the base Magnite XE is offered with benefits of up to Rs 60,000. This includes a Rs 50,000 exchange bonus on the trade-in of the old vehicle along a cash discount or free accessories worth up to Rs 5,000 and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount. The rest of the non-turbocharged Magnite range is offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. This includes exchange benefits of Rs 75,000 along with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. The manual variants attract a higher cash discount of up to Rs 15,000 while the AMT trims are offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 10,000.



Moving to the Turbo variants, both the manual and CVT trims are offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. This includes cash and corporate benefits of up to Rs 15,000 each and exchange benefits of Rs 75,000.



Additionally, existing Nissan owners trading in their vehicles are being offered additional loyalty benefits of up to Rs 25,000. This is applicable across all variants of the Magnite.



The Magnite is currently sold in four trim levels - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium and with either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is offered across all variants while the latter is only offered in the XV and XV Premium trims. The 1.0 NA unit is good for 71 bhp and 96 Nm and comes with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission. The 1.0 Turbo pushes out a stronger 99 bhp and 160 Nm and comes with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.



The Magnite goes up against subcompact SUVs such as the Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO.