Over 30,000 Kia Carens Recalled Due To Issue With Digital Instrument Cluster

Kia India has issued a recall for over 30,000 units of the Carens MPV to fix an issue with the digital instrument cluster. A total of 30,297 units of the Carens will be part of this recall, which is to inspect any potential error in the cluster booting process that may cause the cluster to go blank. The company will be offering a free-of-cost software upgrade for the cars with the said issue to fix the problem. The affected models were manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023.

In the statement issued by the company Kia India said, “As a responsible corporate, the company conducts regular checks and rigorous testing of components, governed by Kia's global standard. The company has initiated the recall campaign for vehicle inspection and, if required, a free-of-cost software update. Kia India is committed to offering an evolved brand experience to their customers by providing a superlative ownership experience.”

The company has confirmed that it will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign. Customers of the affected vehicles would be required to contact their respective Kia Authorised dealers to schedule an appointment.

The Kia Carens was launched back in February 2022 and is currently priced between Rs. 10.45 lakh to Rs. 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The MPV is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission choices include a manual, an intelligent manual transmission (iMT) and a dual-clutch transmission.