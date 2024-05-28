Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai CasperKia SoulMINI Cooper SE 2024
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CRSuzuki V-Strom 800 DETriumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Unveiled at 2024 Savile Row Concours

The vibrant livery, designed by Royal Enfield's in-house graphics team, takes inspiration from Alexander Calder's iconic 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL Le Mans car.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    The 2024 edition of the Savile Row Concours in London featured a striking custom build of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. This unique creation was the result of a collaboration between Top Gear Magazine UK, Royal Enfield, and skilled craftsmen from across the UK.


    Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

     

    The custom bike is equipped with NTR R3 fully adjustable rear suspension and Nitron's complete cartridge front forks. It rides on Bridgestone Battlax BT46 tyres mounted on 36-spoke wheels. Enhancements to aesthetics are evident with billet aluminium triple clamps, fully adjustable clip-ons, rear set footpegs, and a streamlined fairing provided by Harris Performance, a Royal Enfield subsidiary. The fairing, inspired by Harris' Magnum racer, elegantly integrates a round LED headlamp and a flyscreen.


    Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 1

     

    The exhaust system is sourced from Baak, while the vibrant livery, designed by Royal Enfield's in-house graphics team, takes inspiration from Alexander Calder's iconic BMW 3.0 CSL Le Mans car. Urban Rider contributed by upgrading the bike's wiring, grips, mirrors, and indicators, and Hel Performance replaced the bike’s stock hydraulic lines with stainless steel braided lines. Custom CNC luggage holders and bags, crafted by Fastec Racing and Malle London, add the final touches.


    Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 2

     

    In the Indian market, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 features a 648 cc twin-cylinder engine, delivering 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin shocks at the rear. Braking is handled by a 320 mm single front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. Available in six colours—Slipstream Blue, Apex Grey, Dux Deluxe, Rocker Red, British Racing Green, and Mr. Clean—the Continental GT 650 is priced starting at Rs 3.19 lakh.
     

    Written by: RONIT AGARWAL 

    # Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Continental GT# Royal Enfield Continental GT 650# Bikes
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Related Articles

    • The zonal selection rounds begin in Guwahati, followed by Bangalore, Pune, and New Delhi, while the racing season will start in June at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.
      2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 4 Dates Announced
    • The design patent for the Royal Enfield Bobber 350 is now out and it gives us a clearer picture as to how the motorcycle might look like and what we know about it so far.
      Royal Enfield Bobber 350; What We Know So Far
    • It is no secret that the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, a roadster based on the Himalayan 450 platform will be RE’s next model launch. Recently, the production ready model of the Guerrilla 450 was spied testing.
      Production Ready Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Spied Testing
    • The Super Meteor 650 is easily one of the best-looking motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s lineup. The cruiser has been part of the carandbike fleet and my long-term companion for about a month now. And I have been using it for my daily commutes to work and for leisure rides on weekends. How is this Royal Enfield to live with? Read on to find out.
      Long-Term Review: Royal Enfield Super Meteor, A 650 cc Cruiser For Daily Commute, Howzat?
    • By the end of the year, Royal Enfield will launch the 650 cc parallel-twin version of the Classic in India.
      Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Name Trademarked In India

    Latest News

    • The vibrant livery, designed by Royal Enfield's in-house graphics team, takes inspiration from Alexander Calder's iconic 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL Le Mans car.
      Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Unveiled at 2024 Savile Row Concours
    • All three carmakers will continue development of new-generation internal combustion engines with greater degrees of electrification.
      Toyota, Subaru, Mazda Commit To Further Development Of Internal Combustion Engines
    • A new BluSmart Charge mobile app will be available for private and fleet EV owners in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru allowing users to access BluSmart's EV charging infrastructure
      BluSmart Opens EV Charging Stations For Public Use
    • The Altroz Racer will feature a few new styling cues and a more powerful engine over the standard Altroz
      Tata Altroz Racer Teased Ahead Of June 2024 Debut
    • Replacing the TRK 502X, the new Benelli TRK 552X now packs a larger displacement engine and a longer feature list.
      Benelli TRK 552 And 552X Adventure Bike Unveiled
    • Hyundai plans to eventually install 100 public fast charging stations at key highways and cities across Tamil Nadu
      Hyundai Opens 180 kW DC Fast Charging Station In Chennai
    • This announcement comes 15 years after it commenced production at its plant in Chakan
      Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Achieves Production Milestone Of 15 Lakh Vehicles
    • According to Mercedes-Benz India, even sales of petrol and electric models combined don't match the number of diesel cars sold by the brand in India.
      Diesels Still Make Up More Than Half Of Mercedes-Benz's India Sales
    • Jorge Martin extended his championship lead to 39 points despite finishing second, unable to match Bagnaia's pace in the closing stages
      Francesco Bagnaia Claims Victory At The Catalan Grand Prix
    • Leclerc's victory was an emotional home triumph, making him the first Monegasque driver to win at Monaco since Louis Chiron in 1931
      Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Takes Victory At Monaco
    • Home
    • News
    • Bikes
    • Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Unveiled at 2024 Savile Row Concours
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Hyundai Creta
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Toyota Fortuner
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch
    Mahindra XUV300
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Honda CB Unicorn 160
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved