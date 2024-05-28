Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Unveiled at 2024 Savile Row Concours

The 2024 edition of the Savile Row Concours in London featured a striking custom build of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. This unique creation was the result of a collaboration between Top Gear Magazine UK, Royal Enfield, and skilled craftsmen from across the UK.





The custom bike is equipped with NTR R3 fully adjustable rear suspension and Nitron's complete cartridge front forks. It rides on Bridgestone Battlax BT46 tyres mounted on 36-spoke wheels. Enhancements to aesthetics are evident with billet aluminium triple clamps, fully adjustable clip-ons, rear set footpegs, and a streamlined fairing provided by Harris Performance, a Royal Enfield subsidiary. The fairing, inspired by Harris' Magnum racer, elegantly integrates a round LED headlamp and a flyscreen.





The exhaust system is sourced from Baak, while the vibrant livery, designed by Royal Enfield's in-house graphics team, takes inspiration from Alexander Calder's iconic BMW 3.0 CSL Le Mans car. Urban Rider contributed by upgrading the bike's wiring, grips, mirrors, and indicators, and Hel Performance replaced the bike’s stock hydraulic lines with stainless steel braided lines. Custom CNC luggage holders and bags, crafted by Fastec Racing and Malle London, add the final touches.





In the Indian market, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 features a 648 cc twin-cylinder engine, delivering 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin shocks at the rear. Braking is handled by a 320 mm single front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. Available in six colours—Slipstream Blue, Apex Grey, Dux Deluxe, Rocker Red, British Racing Green, and Mr. Clean—the Continental GT 650 is priced starting at Rs 3.19 lakh.



Written by: RONIT AGARWAL