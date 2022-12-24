  • Home
  • News
  • Resigned Riders Of Gasoline-Fueled Motorbikes Pay For Parking In Paris

Resigned Riders Of Gasoline-Fueled Motorbikes Pay For Parking In Paris

Paris's town hall decision to make gasoline-fueled motorcycles pay for parking kicked in this Thursday, triggering reactions from riders ranging from resignation to dissatisfaction.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
24-Dec-22 01:55 PM IST
Resigned Riders Of Gasoline-Fueled Motorbikes Pay For Parking In Paris banner

Paris's town hall decision to make gasoline-fueled motorcycles pay for parking kicked in this Thursday, triggering reactions from riders ranging from resignation to dissatisfaction.

The new charge fulfills a campaign promise of socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo and was set to start in January, but the measure was delayed as Hidalgo made a bid for the French presidency in the spring.

The move aims to reduce noise and pollution, as parking for electric motorcycles remains free.

"I'm totally against it (...) I might take the car to come to Paris now, who knows, so we'll have even more traffic jams, this measure is really totally inappropriate", pensioner Herve Jehanin, who lives in the suburbs, told Reuters.

In recent years, Hidalgo has built a network of new bike lanes and increased parking fees for cars in a bid to steer Parisians and commuters towards more environmentally-friendly transport options.

"I just paid my parking fee. This impact is financial but after that I think the goal is to kick out all type of vehicle out of Paris (...) it's sad but that's the way it is," said Sylvain Guittet, an architect whose offices are just outside Paris.

Motorcycling organizations and Paris' conservative opposition have called the motorbike parking fee plan a new tax that will not reduce congestion, while groups representing cyclists and pedestrians have welcomed the move, saying it was long overdue.

"This changes everything (...) the only option left for us will be to let go of our motorbikes but, as things stand now, it is not easy to do everything by bike in Paris," said Antoine Coulis, a 23-year-old student.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Wall St Falls As U.S. Crude Oil Shakes Off Losses
Wall St Falls As U.S. Crude Oil Shakes Off Losses
6 hours ago
India Purchased 40% Of Seaborne Russian Urals Oil In November: Report
India Purchased 40% Of Seaborne Russian Urals Oil In November: Report
6 hours ago
Western Governments Struggle To Agree On Russian Oil Price Cap
Western Governments Struggle To Agree On Russian Oil Price Cap
6 hours ago
EU Inches Towards Deal On Russian Oil Price Cap This Week
EU Inches Towards Deal On Russian Oil Price Cap This Week
6 hours ago

Question Of The Day

Jeep Grand Cherokee or the Audi Q7? What's your choice?

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
2Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Used Cars by lifestyle
line