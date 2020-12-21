New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards

Royal Enfield is likely working on alloy wheels for the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 and reports suggest that these wheels will be available as an option from early 2021.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Royal Enfield 650 cc twins could see alloy wheels being offered as an option from next year expand View Photos
Royal Enfield 650 cc twins could see alloy wheels being offered as an option from next year

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield is working on alloy wheel options for 650 cc Twins
  • New alloy wheels could be offered as an option from February 2021
  • Currently, the 650 cc Twins get spoked wheels with tubed tyres

In the two years that the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have been in the market, not only have they been successful but have created a new and a very likeable, dependable image for the company. Apart from the BS6 compliant engine, the company has not updated the two 650 cc motorcycles in terms of styling. But that is likely to change come February 2021. Royal Enfield is reportedly working on new alloy wheels which are likely to be offered as optional fitment in a couple of months from now. At present, both the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 ride on spoked wheels with tubed tyres.

Also Read: Royal Enfield X Levi's 511 Pro Riding Denims Review

dkragqng

(The RE Interceptor 650 is likely to get optional alloy wheels as well)

Interested customers will be able to add the alloy wheels as an option on the brand's online configurator platform, which is 'Make It Yours'. The company is likely to offer tubeless tyres along with the new alloys wheels too, but that isn't confirmed yet. Reports suggest that the RE 650 twins may not get any styling updates apart from the new alloys. Instead, the company is said to concentrate on a new line-up of motorcycles with the new 350 cc engine seen on the Meteor 350.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor With A Single Exhaust Spied Testing; Could Be A 350 cc Model

Newsbeep
0 Comments

In fact, recently a spy shot was found doing rounds on the internet where a motorcycle resembling the Interceptor 650 was spied testing with a single exhaust. The Interceptor 650 has been immensely popular and a smaller 350 cc version of the motorcycle is likely to be met with enthusiastic response.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India
Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
Toyota Moves Closer to Production with Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Technology For Trucks
Toyota Moves Closer to Production with Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Technology For Trucks
Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing
Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing
Maserati Grows Presence In South Asian Markets; Enters Cambodia
Maserati Grows Presence In South Asian Markets; Enters Cambodia
Aprilia SXR 160 Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia SXR 160 Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Commuter, 0 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,771 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Cruiser, 37 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.62 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,332 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Cruiser, 45 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.27 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,191 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Royal Enfield Himalayan

Off Road, 45 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.91 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,312 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm

Cruiser, 35 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.81 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,969 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Cruiser, 25.5 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.67 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,797 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Cruiser, 25.5 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.83 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,316 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Royal Enfield Classic Chrome

Cruiser, 27 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,228 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
New Gen Hyundai i20 First Look, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
20:15
New Gen Hyundai i20 First Look, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 07-Nov-20 06:13 PM IST
Royal Enfield Photon, BS6 TVS Radeon, Maruti Suzuki Production
03:08
Royal Enfield Photon, BS6 TVS Radeon, Maruti Suzuki Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Apr-20 08:12 PM IST
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 Launch, Royal Enfield Trials, Two-wheeler BS4 Inventory
02:42
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 Launch, Royal Enfield Trials, Two-wheeler BS4 Inventory
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Mar-20 08:33 PM IST
BS6 Royal Enfield 350 FI, Harley-Davidson Fatboy Discount, BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250
02:32
BS6 Royal Enfield 350 FI, Harley-Davidson Fatboy Discount, BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Mar-20 09:36 PM IST
Royal Enfield Trials First Look
03:54
Royal Enfield Trials First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Mar-19 06:35 PM IST
Hyundai Venue, Royal Enfield Trials 350&500, Renault Kwid Price
02:33
Hyundai Venue, Royal Enfield Trials 350&500, Renault Kwid Price
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Mar-19 10:13 PM IST
New Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental 650, New BMW X5
24:19
New Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental 650, New BMW X5
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 06-Oct-18 08:30 PM IST
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 First Ride Review
04:08
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 First Ride Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-18 04:48 PM IST
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 First Ride Review
04:53
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 First Ride Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Sep-18 08:10 AM IST
Royal Enfield Driving Growth At Eicher Says Siddhartha Lal
25:31
Royal Enfield Driving Growth At Eicher Says Siddhartha Lal
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 02-Aug-16 04:00 PM IST
Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
Royalenfield Metero Engine
Royalenfield Metero Engine
Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
Left Side Blue
Left Side Blue
Left Side Maroon
Left Side Maroon
Left Side White
Left Side White
Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
Untitled
Untitled
Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 6 1
Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 6 1
Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 3 1
Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 3 1
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
Black
Black
Dead Front Red
Dead Front Red
Dead Rear Red
Dead Rear Red
Left Side
Left Side
Right Side
Right Side
Slant Front
Slant Front
Re
Re
Re Interceptor
Re Interceptor
Re Interceptor Center Stand
Re Interceptor Center Stand
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
Exterior Left Side Marine
Exterior Left Side Marine
Exterior Rear Marine
Exterior Rear Marine
Exterior Rear Midnight
Exterior Rear Midnight
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities