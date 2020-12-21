Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards

In the two years that the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have been in the market, not only have they been successful but have created a new and a very likeable, dependable image for the company. Apart from the BS6 compliant engine, the company has not updated the two 650 cc motorcycles in terms of styling. But that is likely to change come February 2021. Royal Enfield is reportedly working on new alloy wheels which are likely to be offered as optional fitment in a couple of months from now. At present, both the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 ride on spoked wheels with tubed tyres.

The RE Interceptor 650 is likely to get optional alloy wheels as well

Interested customers will be able to add the alloy wheels as an option on the brand's online configurator platform, which is 'Make It Yours'. The company is likely to offer tubeless tyres along with the new alloys wheels too, but that isn't confirmed yet. Reports suggest that the RE 650 twins may not get any styling updates apart from the new alloys. Instead, the company is said to concentrate on a new line-up of motorcycles with the new 350 cc engine seen on the Meteor 350.

In fact, recently a spy shot was found doing rounds on the internet where a motorcycle resembling the Interceptor 650 was spied testing with a single exhaust. The Interceptor 650 has been immensely popular and a smaller 350 cc version of the motorcycle is likely to be met with enthusiastic response.

