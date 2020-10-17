Royal Enfield Announces Phase 2 Of 'Build Train Race' Program

Royal Enfield North America has announced the second phase of the Build Train Race (BTR) program which will now seek out female motorcyclists to go road racing on Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 motorcycles. Similar to the flat track Built Train Race program, four women will be handpicked by Royal Enfield for the second phase of the program and will be selected via video. For those interested in the program, Royal Enfield has announced an online video interview on the Royal Enfield North America website.

(The 648 cc parallel-twin engine on the RE Continental GT 650 makes 47bhp and 52 Nm)

Professional Road Racer and current BTR Flat Track Participant Melissa Paris has agreed to mentor the women during every phase of the program. She will work with each participant on creating a design for their builds, building sponsorship decks, and training off and on the track.

"Building upon the success of the initial BUILD TRAIN RACE program, we decided to carry the momentum into the road racing segment, " said Royal Enfield Americas Head of Marketing Breeann Poland. "This is a unique opportunity for women interested in getting into road racing and to make a name for themselves in a national racing program. Working with a world class racer like Melissa Paris is not an opportunity that comes along often. The ladies will also be some of the first people to road race the Continental GT 650 platform, so the motorcycling world will be watching."

The selected participants will be given a small budget to build race bikes out of the Continental GT 650s

The participants will be chosen by a panel of judges which includes Breeann Poland, Head of Marketing - Americas, veteran road racer and flat track BTR participant Melissa Paris and accomplished racer and journalist Anne Roberts. The selected participants will then have several months and a small budget to convert a Continental GT 650 Twin into road racing trim. Paris will provide valuable insights during the build process. Entries for participants have already opened on October 14, 2020 and the last date for entries is December 1, 2020.

