Royal Enfield Renews Partnership With American Flat Track In 2021

Royal Enfield North America will be an official OEM partner with Progressive American Flat Track for 2021.

Royal Enfield North America has announced that the brand has renewed its partnership with Progressive American Flat Track for the 2021 season. Under the partnership, Royal Enfield North America will be an official OEM partner with Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) for 2021, and will return with its fleet of motorcycles to the AFT Fan Zone at select rounds, where fans will be able to see the bikes, and also have access to official MotoAnatomy X Royal Enfield flat track apparel. In the inaugural Progressive AFT campaign in 2020, Royal Enfield came off with an impressive performance, with Johnny Lewis's dominating AFT Production Twins victory aboard the Royal Enfield Twins FT in October 2020.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Wins For The First Time At American Flat Track

Johnny Lewis won the 2020 American Flat Track series Production Twins category with the RE FT 650

"The partnership between Progressive American Flat Track and Royal Enfield sums up everything that's good about our sport these days," said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. "This famous and historic brand is re-asserting itself for the modern era and we are delighted to assist in showcasing the brand values, the bikes and the people behind it's recent success. Royal Enfield will be visible in the Fan Zone, helping to evaluate the track, pioneering a new approach to racing with Build Train Race and, importantly, racing in the fast-growing AFT Production Twins class. We are very grateful for their contribution as we grow the sport."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Build Train Race Program Set For MotoAmerica Rounds

Johnny Lewis with the Royal Enfield Twins FT

Royal Enfield North America is also poised to further grow its Build Train Race program, which highlights, celebrates, and encourages the involvement of women in flat track racing. In 2021, nine women will build and race their own custom INT 650 Twins at this season's Chicago Half-Mile (5/29), Port Royal Half-Mile (7/24), New York Short Track (8/14), and Charlotte Half-Mile (10/8).

Also Read: Royal Enfield Selects Build Train Race Participants

"We are excited to further our commitment to the American Flat Track community," said Bree Poland of Royal Enfield. "Last year was a good experience and we can't wait to get back out there to showcase the brand. We are incredibly honored that the Build Train Race program has been invited back, showing strong support for bringing more women into the world of motorsports."

0 Comments

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021.

