Royal Enfield Build Train Race Program Set For MotoAmerica Rounds

Women racers, who will build their own race-prepped Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 bikes will compete in select rounds at the 2021 MotoAmerica series.

Preetam Bora
Seven women racers will build and prepare their own Continental GT 650 race-bikes expand View Photos
Seven women racers will build and prepare their own Continental GT 650 race-bikes

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield to participate in MotoAmerica rounds with Conti GT 650
  • 7 women racers will participate as part of the Build, Train, Race program
  • Royal Enfield's Build Train Race program was inaugurated in 2019

Seven women racers selected by Royal Enfield for the brand's Build, Train, Race (BTR) program will prepare and race specially-built Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 motorcycles in three rounds of the 2021 MotoAmerica series. The BTR participants will build their own race-prepped Continental GT 650 motorcycles, and will also be interacting with fans at the opening round of the MotoAmerica series in Braselton, Georgia from April 30 to May 2. The three rounds will be held in Minnesota (July 30 - August 1), Pennsylvania (August 13-15) and in Alabama (September 17-19).

Also Read: Royal Enfield Selects Build Train Race Participants

dqccdb8

The selected participants will be given a small budget to build race bikes out of the Continental GT 650s

"I think it's great that we are working with Royal Enfield and its program to get more women involved in road racing," said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. "I know our fans are going to be stoked to see what these talented women racers come up with in their design and preparation of their motorcycles, and to see them battle on the racetrack will be the icing on the cake. We look forward to meeting them all at Road Atlanta and watching them race at Brainerd, Pitt Race and Barber later in the season."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Joins Hands With Ohlins USA For Build, Train, Race Programs

Newsbeep
enh8uslg

Ohlins USA has now partnered with Royal Enfield USA to supply suspension for the bikes in the Build, Train, Race (BTR) program

Professional road racer and current BTR Flat Track program participant Melissa Paris has agreed to mentor the women during every phase of the BTR Road Race program. She will work with each participant on creating a design for their builds, creating sponsorship decks, and training off and on the track.

Also Read: S&S Cycle Supporting Royal Enfield Build, Train, Race Program

"The women who are participating in this program have never built a race bike or raced before. This is literally a dream come true and they are anxious to get training and get out there with the rest of the MotoAmerica paddock. The Continental GT 650 Twin is the perfect motorcycle for people looking to get into road racing and MotoAmerica and the BTR program is the perfect partnership to showcase that," said Bree Poland, Royal Enfield's Global Brand Manager, Continental GT Platform.

4ql0ipi8

Melissa Paris, RE BTR flat track participant and veteran road racer

0 Comments

Seven female motorcyclists have been chosen for the road racing program under Royal Enfield's Build Train Race program in the US, to prepare their own bikes, and participate in road racing events. Royal Enfield launched the BTR program in 2019, challenging four women to build flat track motorcycles and compete in select exhibitions during American Flat Track events. After a strong response to the program, the second phase of BTR will showcase the road racing capabilities of the Continental GT 650 and the abilities of seven female motorcyclists to build, train and race the motorcycles they create.

