Royal Enfield Joins Hands With Ohlins USA For Build, Train, Race Programs

Suspension manufacturer Ohlins will supply components for Build Train Race (BTR) flat track and road racing.

Preetam Bora
Royal Enfield has chosen seven women racers for the Build Train Race (BTR) program expand View Photos
Royal Enfield has chosen seven women racers for the Build Train Race (BTR) program

Highlights

  • Ohlins USA partners with Royal Enfield for the Build, Train, Race program
  • Ohlins will supply suspension to the race bikes used in the BTR program
  • Ohlins 43 mm forks and 36 mm piggyback reservoirs will be provided

Royal Enfield has joined hands with Ohlins USA for the Royal Enfield Build Train Race (BTR) road racing and flat track programs for 2021. The well-known suspension manufacturer will offer top-of-the-line components to BTR participants for their Royal Enfield builds. Royal Enfield launched the Build Train Race program in 2019, challenging professional road racer Melissa Paris and three other women to build flat track motorcycles and compete in select exhibitions during the American Flat Track races last year. Paris used Ohlins components on her Royal Enfield build and earned two second-place finishes and a win in the BTR exhibition races.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Wins For The First Time At American Flat Track

enh8uslg

Ohlins USA has now partnered with Royal Enfield USA to supply suspension for the bikes in the Build, Train, Race (BTR) program

"Ohlins USA is proud to be the official suspension of the BTR program," said Mike Himmelsbach, motorsport market manager, Ohlins USA. "We're excited to offer our latest technology for these women to further enhance their building and racing experience. This performance suspension upgrade delivers new levels of stability, precision and safety both on the racetrack and on the street."

"When I started my build for the BTR flat track program, choosing Ohlins was a no-brainer," said Ohlins USA-backed rider and BTR mentor Melissa Paris. "I've used Ohlins components for my entire road racing career, and it's what I felt comfortable using. I always knew that Ohlins made the best product for road racing, so I wasn't surprised when it worked perfectly on the flat track as well. Now that I'm mentoring the road race version of BTR, I'm excited to have the opportunity to equip the ladies on the best equipment possible."

Newsbeep

Also Read: Royal Enfield Announces Phase II of Build Train Race (BTR) Program

The BTR road racing program build phase will kick off in the coming weeks, as the participants receive their motorcycles and begin the customisation process. Melissa Paris will provide guidance during the build process and will mentor the ladies during the training and racing portions of the program. For the road racing program, all participants will have the option to utilize Ohlins 43mm front forks and 36mm piggyback reservoir shocks for their Continental GT 650 motorcycles. Participants in the flat track program will be offered similar Ohlins components.

0 Comments

For the Royal Enfield Build Train Race (BTR) program, seven women racers in North America will transform Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 into racing machines with a small budget. Royal Enfield launched the BTR program in 2019, challenging four women to build flat track motorcycles and compete in select exhibitions during American Flat Track events. After a strong response to the program, the second phase of BTR will showcase the road racing capabilities of the Continental GT 650 and the abilities of seven female motorcyclists to build, train and race the motorcycles they create.

