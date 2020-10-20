New Cars and Bikes in India
Royal Enfield Wins For The First Time At American Flat Track

The win is not just Royal Enfield's first-ever AFT win, but also the first-ever factory racing competition win in the brand's modern history.

Royal Enfield creates history by winning at the American Flat Track series

Johnny Lewis made history for Royal Enfield by winning the 'Production Twins' class during the American Flat Track (AFT) Finale at Daytona, Florida, USA. Lewis led from the start to finish on the Twins FT to give Royal Enfield its first ever win in the series. The first-ever Production Twins class marks a significant milestone in Royal Enfield's history; it's not just Royal Enfield's first-ever American Flat Track win, but also the first-ever factory racing competition win in the Indian brand's modern history.

Johnny Lewis with the Royal Enfield Twins FT

"My confidence was high going into this weekend," said Johnny Lewis, rider and Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team owner. "I left Charlotte to practice at my home track and work on the chassis setup since it's a similar track to Daytona. Everyone has worked extremely hard to get to this point. One of my mechanics, Ben Groh, has been with me every day since August 1. I'm thrilled to earn this win for the teams in India, the UK and North America."

"Just over a year ago we decided to go flat track racing in AFT," said Adrian Sellers, Head of Royal Enfield Custom Program. "The goal for our first year was to learn and work towards competitive results. We couldn't have hoped for a better end to our first season with this weekend's 1-2 finish. Following up on the first race's 1st place finish, grabbing 2nd in race two goes to show that the Moto Anatomy Powered by Royal Enfield team is ready to fight for podiums.

"It has been a rollercoaster of a development year, and ending it on this high note gives us a great boost of confidence as we go into the off-season testing. Taking the risk and participating in 2020 has been worth it, with priceless insights gained every weekend. We now have a good understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of the Twins FT and will be spending the next few months dialling it in so that we are 100% ready for a full season in 2021."

3tr0mepo

The Royal Enfield FT is based on the 650 Twin platform

The win also showcases Royal Enfield's development season for the American Flat Track championships - showing what the team and bike are capable of. The team will spend the months in between now and March 2021 in testing, with a focus on motor development to be prepared for the next AFT season. The 2021 calendar dates haven't been announced yet, but Royal Enfield will be looking forward to the next season with this important win under its belt.

The Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team made its debut at the Williams Grove Half-Mile in Mechanicsburg, PA with positive results. In the following round, a valve issue prevented the team from competing in the subsequent AFT races in Atlanta, GA. The team then showed promise at the following round in Charlotte, NC but racing was canceled due to rain.

