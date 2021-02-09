New Cars and Bikes in India
Royal Enfield Selects Build Train Race Participants

Seven female motorcyclists have been selected for the road racing program under Royal Enfield's Build Train Race program in the US.

Veteran road racer and BTR flat track participant Melissa Paris will mentor the participants
Royal Enfield has selected seven finalists for the Build Train Race (BTR) road racing program in the US. The seven female motorcyclists were finalised last month and come from diverse backgrounds. Over the course of the next year, these seven racers will be tasked with converting Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 motorcycles into road racing motorcycles, for a series of exhibition races to be held in 2021. The Build Train Race road racing program will kick off in the coming weeks as the finalists receive their motorcycles and begin the customisation process.

Royal Enfield Build Train Race program involves customising Royal Enfield 650 cc bikes for racing

Royal Enfield launched the BTR program in 2019, challenging four women to build flat track motorcycles and compete in select exhibitions during American Flat Track events. After a strong response to the program, the second phase of BTR will showcase the road racing capabilities of the Continental GT 650 and the abilities of seven female motorcyclists to build, train and race the motorcycles they create. Melissa Paris, veteran road racer and BTR flat track participant, will serve as a mentor to the selected participants and provide valuable insights throughout the duration of the program.

"The BTR flat track program received an enormous outpouring of support and interest in the last year," said Breeann Poland, Marketing Lead - Americas and Continental GT 650 global brand manager. "A panel of judges including myself, Melissa Paris and Anne Roberts have handpicked a group of fantastic female motorcycle enthusiasts from across the US through a video submission process, and will be providing each of them with a Continental GT 650 motorcycle, so that they may begin the customisation process."

v0gf2fp4

S&S Cycle and Royal Enfield have extended the technical partnership, and S&S will support the BTR programs

After careful review, the panel of judges selected Michaela Trumbull of Wyoming, CJ Lukacs of California, Kayla Theisler of Wisconsin, Becky Goebel of California, Trisha Dahl of Minnesota, Alyssa Bridges of California, and Scarlett Grosselanghorst of New York to take part in the BTR program.

0 Comments

Melissa Paris will provide guidance during the build process and will mentor the ladies during the training and racing portions of the program. Upon completion of their builds, the women will partake in a series of training sessions led by Paris. The culmination of the program will take place when the seven women participate in yet-to-be-announced race exhibitions. Royal Enfield has also tied up with Ohlins USA and S&S Cycle for its BTR program. Ohlins USA will provide suspension components, and S&S Cycle will provide parts and support to the BTR programs.

