Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched In The Philippines

Keeping the momentum going in overseas markets, Royal Enfield has launched the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the Philippines. The retro-styled Classic 350 is based on the modern J-series engine of Royal Enfield, which is also shared with the RE Meteor 350, and has an all-new chassis. The new Classic 350 has been introduced in four variants and seven colour options in the Philippines, with prices starting at 228,000 PHP (around Rs. 3.34 lakh under current exchange rates). The new-generation Classic 350 was launched in India last year, and gets a complete makeover, with a new, more modern engine, new chassis, updated suspension, new wheels and brakes.

The RE Classic 350 has been the single-largest selling model for Royal Enfield for over 10 years now.

The legacy of the Classic dates back to 1948 with the Royal Enfield Model G2, the first to have swinging arm rear suspension on a full production motorcycle. The Model G2 served as a strong design inspiration for the hugely popular Classic 500 and Classic 350 launched in 2008. The Classic 350, in fact, went on to become the highest-selling Royal Enfield model since then, accounting for 80 per cent of the brand's sales over the past decade or so. The Classic has also emerged as the motorcycle that redefined the middleweight motorcycling space and spawned the revival of Royal Enfield. In the 12 years since the modern Royal Enfield Classis was first launched, it has built a legacy of its own, selling over 3 million (30 lakh) motorcycles. The latest generation Classic 350 has been developed as a global product, and will be offered on sale across the world.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is built on an all-new platform, with a new engine and new chassis, with several improvements.

Reminiscing about the Classic's success through the years, and commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Business Head for APAC markets, Royal Enfield, said, "The Classic has been a huge catalyst in growing and expanding the middleweight segment across the globe, while also being instrumental in unlocking a thriving sub-culture of leisure riding among young and experienced riders across the world. In the Philippines, we have over 2,000 proud Royal Enfield owners and an extremely loyal community. The all-new Classic 350 carries forward this legacy and is built to reflect the familiar timeless design language, with a completely modern and reimagined ride experience. Retaining the retro appeal in entirety, the new Classic 350 aims to take the legacy forward with its new premium fit and finish, ground-up chassis and engine, and superlative ride and handling. With sharp focus on the middleweight motorcycle segment and focus on creating a distinctive appeal with the riding community, we are confident that the new Classic 350 will further fuel our growth and our ambitions in the Asia Pacific market."

The 349 cc, single-cylinder engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm, and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Compression ratio has changed to 9.5:1 on the new 350 cc SOHC engine from 8.5:1 on the UCE 350 engine.The cam gears have been replaced with a timing chain, along with the SOHC system, which results in less noise and more efficient valve timings. The chain primary drive has been replaced with gear primary drive, which reduces transmission losses, and the primary balancer shaft reduces vibrations on the engine.

The suspension now incorporates fatter 41 mm front forks, with more travel on the dual rear shocks to offer a better ride. The 19-inch front and 18-inch wheels are thicker too, shod with fatter rubber, with a 100 mm front section tyre, and 120 mm section rear tyre. The brakes now get larger discs (300 mm front, 270 mm rear) and better calipers compared to the outgoing model.

In India, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in 5 variants with 11 new colours. For the Philippines, the Redditch variant is not offered on sale.

Designed and developed by talented teams of designers and engineers based at Royal Enfield's two state-of-the-art technology centres, in India and the UK, special care has been paid to ensure a superlative ride experience on the all-new Classic 350. The all-new chassis is built for superior comfort and maneuverability. Designed to be stiffer, the chassis encourages more confidence at higher cornering speeds, and feels planted and stable on straight roads. The front and rear suspension has been extensively developed for more comfortable saddle time. In the Philippines, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is offered in four variants, and 7 colour options, beginning with the Halcyon series, the Classic Signals, Dark series and Classic Chrome.