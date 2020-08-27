Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black limited edition has been announced for the UK, marking the end of the 500 cc single-cylinder engine. In February this year, Royal Enfield had announced the Classic 500 Tribute Black edition for the India market, and now the last of these 500 cc models are being offered for sale in the UK. Only 210 of these bikes will be offered on sale in the UK, with 1,000 in all earmarked for Europe. European sales of the Royal Enfield's current Classic and Bullet 500 models will end when stocks run out, although servicing and spares will continue to be available.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black models will be the last motorcycles to feature the Royal Enfield 500 cc engine

The 500 cc unit construction engine (UCE) has been in service since 2009, when it made its debut on the first generation Royal Enfield Classic 500, and later on was also introduced in the Bullet 500, as well as the Thunderbird 500 in the Indian market. The single-cylinder, air-cooled 500 cc engine makes 27.2 bhp of power and 41.3 Nm of torque. For the UK, and international market, Royal Enfield will concentrate its efforts on the successful 650 cc platform seen in the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, with possibly expanding the family with one more model, likely to be a scrambler-style motorcycle.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black will also come with accessory canvas panniers and other accessories

The last of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black models will wear a dual-tone black paintjob (matte and gloss) and a serial number plaque with individually numbered bikes. Also available will be additional accessories like canvas panniers with mounting racks, touring mirrors, pillion seat and a machined oil filler cap. The Classic 500 Tribute Black models also feature the hand-painted "Madras stripes" pinstriping that have been the signature design feature of the Royal Enfield Bullet models.

