Royal Enfield Register Sales Of 77,461 Units In May 2023

Royal Enfield has reported positive growth in terms of sales for May 2023. The bike manufacturer managed to sell a total of 77,461 motorcycles, in comparison to 63,643 units sold in the corresponding month last year, registering a hike of 22 per cent. While domestic sales stood at 70,795 units, exports stood at 6,666 units. While domestic sales showcased a growth of 32 per cent, export showed a dip of 34 per cent, both with respect to the corresponding month last year.





Royal Enfield Himalayan

Speaking about the performance for May 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “At Royal Enfield, we have been able to maintain excellent momentum. Hunter continues to perform very well and has registered the highest-ever sales in a single month. I am also elated to share that last month we launched the Super Meteor 650 in the Australia and New Zealand market and the response from the consumers has been incredible.”

MOTORCYCLE SALES May YTD 2023 2022 Growth % 2023'24 2022'23 Growth % Domestic 70,795 53,525 32 1,39,676 1,07,377 30 Exports 6,666 10,118 -34 10,921 18,421 -41 Total 77,461 63,643 22 1,50,597 1,25,798 20

Royal Enfield's current product portfolio consists of nice motorcycles that include the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Meteor 350, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Himalayan and Scram 411, and the Hunter.