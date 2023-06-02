Royal Enfield Register Sales Of 77,461 Units In May 2023
- Registers sales of 77,461 motorcycles in May 2023
- Domestic sales stood at 70,795 units, exports at 6,666 units
- Reported 22 per cent growth with respect to the corresponding month last year
Royal Enfield has reported positive growth in terms of sales for May 2023. The bike manufacturer managed to sell a total of 77,461 motorcycles, in comparison to 63,643 units sold in the corresponding month last year, registering a hike of 22 per cent. While domestic sales stood at 70,795 units, exports stood at 6,666 units. While domestic sales showcased a growth of 32 per cent, export showed a dip of 34 per cent, both with respect to the corresponding month last year.
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Speaking about the performance for May 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “At Royal Enfield, we have been able to maintain excellent momentum. Hunter continues to perform very well and has registered the highest-ever sales in a single month. I am also elated to share that last month we launched the Super Meteor 650 in the Australia and New Zealand market and the response from the consumers has been incredible.”
Royal Enfield's current product portfolio consists of nice motorcycles that include the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Meteor 350, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Himalayan and Scram 411, and the Hunter.