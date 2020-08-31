Skoda Enyaq iV Electric Crossover Global Debut Tomorrow

Skoda has already teased the Enyaq iV, it's first all-electric vehicle, giving us a hint of its sharp design language. The Skoda Enyaq iV is based on the emotive design language we already seen on new-age Skoda models like the Scala, Kamiq and the new fourth-generation Octavia. Well we're finally going to see the car in the flesh tomorrow as it makes its global debut and we'll have some more details on exactly what it looks like.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation

The Skoda Enyaq iV gets chunky wheel arches and large alloy wheels.

The Enyaq iV features sculpted lines at just the right places and draws inspiration from Bohemian crystal art. The large wheels add to the muscle and the high ground clearance gives it a powerful stance. The front overhang is really short and the slanting roofline brings a sense of sportiness. The window too is fairly wide and that should make the cabin brighter and airy. The sleek taillights and tapering rear windscreen continue the sporty design at the rear as well. The Skoda Enyaq iV will incorporate elements from other models in the family for instance the signature LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) and outline of the grille.

Also Read: Skoda Auto India Announces New Service Maintenance Package For Customers

The Skoda Enyaq IV will get 40 per cent new wool materials and the remaining 60 per cent will be made of polyster and recycled PET bottles.

Based on the MEB platform, it is 4648 mm long, 1,877 mm wide and 1,618 mm tall. Just to give you an idea, it's marginally smaller than the Skoda Kodiaq on sale in the Indian market while it is claimed to be more spacious on the inside as the battery pack will be integrated in the floor. On the inside, the Enyaq iV looks futuristic with elements like a massive 13-inch rectangular touchscreen taking centre-stage and the sleek instrument cluster looks modern as well. The contours and lines on the dashboard add a sense of edginess as well, making it look modern and contemporary. The company has confirmed that the feature list will also include a newly designed head-up display and augmented reality features while it uses natural and recycled materials inside the cabin, just like we saw on the Skoda Vision IN concept. The Enyaq iV will also offer a boot space of 585 litres. Interiors will be draped in soft touch materials and the seat covers are made of 40 per cent new wool and bear the Woolmark Company's seal. The remaining 60 per cent of the blend is polyester from recycled PET bottles.

Also Read: Skoda Enyaq iV Teased Ahead Of Reveal In September

The Skoda Enyaq IV will be based on the MEB platform.

The Skoda Enyaq will be available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants with three different battery capacities and five performance specs. The base version will be equipped with a 55 kWh battery pack with a 109 kWh electric motor mounted on the rear axle. It will deliver a range of up to 340 km. Next up will be the Skoda Enyaq iV 60 with a 132 kW electric motor and a 62 kWh battery. This version will have a range of 390 kilometres. The Enyaq iV 80 will offer the maximum range of up to 500 kms which will be derived from a 82 kWh battery capacity and a 150 kW electric motor. The two four-wheel-drive versions will also have the highest-capacity battery and a second electric motor at the front in addition to the one on the rear axle. The Skoda Enyaq iV 80x will offer 195 kW of power, while the downright sporty RS variant will deliver 225 kW. It will clock triple digit speeds in 6.2 seconds and will have a top speed of 180 kmph. Both four-wheel-drive variants will have a maximum range of 460 kilometres. Charging capacity will be up to 125 kW, charging the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.