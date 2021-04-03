Suzuki Motor Gujarat Begins Manufacturing Operations At Its Third Unit In Hansalpur Facility

All automobiles that will be produced in SMG will be supplied to Maruti Suzuki.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation has completed the construction of its third unit in the Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. The company also said it has commenced production at the plant by rolling out the first vehicle - Maruti Dzire. Maruti Suzuki India announced the same through a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Until now, the subcompact sedan was manufactured at the Manesar plant. Now the car will be produced at SMG's Plant C in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. All automobiles that will be produced in SMG's facility will be supplied to Maruti Suzuki.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) facility in Hansalpur now has a total production capacity of 7.5 lakh units.

Established in March 2014, the Suzuki Gujarat facility caters to domestic and export demands for the automaker. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the first product to begin production at this plant, which was followed by the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback in January 2018. The company began operations at a second production site, Plant B, in January 2019, while the powertrain plant was also opened up to meet the growing demand for Suzuki vehicles in India and overseas. In October 2020, SMG became the fastest production site of Suzuki to achieve accumulated automobile production of 1 million units.

The new Plant C has an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units. Together with Plant A and Plant B, the total capacity of SMG now stands at 7.5 lakh units. The two plants at Hansalpur have a collective installed capacity of five lakh units per annum. With Maruti Suzuki's production ability of 1.5 million units, Suzuki's production ability of automobiles in India will be around 2.25 million units.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire will now be manufactured at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant in Hansalpur

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the bestselling cars from the Indo-Japanese carmaker in the country. The facelifted model of the car was launched in India last year with minor cosmetic changes limited to the front grille and bumper. Recently, the carmaker announced a price hike across its model range effective from April 2021. The car is offered in seven variants with prices starting at ₹ 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), going up to ₹ 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

