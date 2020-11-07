Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.6 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 6.6 Lakh

The newly launched Tata Altroz XM+ petrol variant sits in between the XM and XM Style variants in the lineup. It is priced in India at Rs. 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh
The XM+ variant of the Altroz premium hatchback will be available in 4 colours expand View Photos
Highlights

  • New Altroz XM+ petrol variant costs Rs. 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • The new XM+ variant of the Altroz will be available in four colours
  • Altroz is Tata's first car in premium hatchback segment

In a bid to take on the newly launched new generation Hyundai i20, Tata Motors today officially announced the launch of a new XM+ variant of its Altroz premium hatchback. Launched in India at ₹ 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Altroz XM+ variant comes only in petrol version sitting in between the XM and XM Style variants. The newly launched XM+ variant will be available in four colours - Downtown Red, Avenue White, High Street Gold and Midtown Grey. With this new variant, the carmaker aims to make features offered on top-end variants, more accessible to the customers at an attractive price.

3jini2u

Tata Motors launched the Altroz premium hatchback in India earlier this year

The introduction of the new XM+ variant comes in on the back of the success that the premium hatchback has bagged ever since its launch in India earlier this year. Based on the Impact design 2.0 philosophy, the Tata Altroz is the first product from Tata Motors developed on the ALFA architecture. The Indian carmaker offers the XM+ variant of the premium hatchback with a host of features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple Car Play & Android Auto connectivity, steering mounted controls, voice alerts, voice command recognition, remote foldable key, 16-inch wheels and more.

Newsbeep

Previously, the Indian carmaker had introduced auto climate control feature on the XT variant of the Altroz hatchback. The turbocharged version of the Altroz hatchback is also under development, and we have already seen plenty of spy shots of the new turbo petrol variant. When launched, it will be sold alongside the naturally aspirated unit, which is currently on offer. Moreover, key specifications and other details of the Altroz turbo petrol have leaked online ahead of its launch.

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, "In alignment with our New Forever philosophy of maintaining the momentum of consistently bringing new and exciting products to our customers, we are delighted to announce the launch of the XM+ variant of the Altroz. With the Altroz, we have not only raised the bar in the premium hatchback segment but also created a new benchmark for safety in the industry. We are confident that the introduction of the XM+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Altroz by giving customers an option to experience a variety of premium features at an extremely attractive price."

The new Altroz XM+ petrol variant uses the same BS6-compliant 1.2-litre, Revotron naturally aspirated motor. It is tuned to make 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Tata Motors also offer the premium hatchback in diesel iteration, which is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq unit producing 89 bhp and 200 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties are carried out by 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
11,2939% / 5 yrs
Premium Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel
Manual
18 - 25 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Tata Altroz EV First Look
02:21
Tata Altroz EV First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Feb-20 10:00 PM IST
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
03:15
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Jul-20 08:44 PM IST
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
02:59
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-20 09:34 PM IST
Tata Altroz: Launch And Prices
02:00
Tata Altroz: Launch And Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-20 08:53 PM IST
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
23:23
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 19-Jan-20 05:21 PM IST
Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
02:10
Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jan-20 06:53 PM IST
Audi Q8, Honda Activa, Tata Altroz Crash Test
04:21
Audi Q8, Honda Activa, Tata Altroz Crash Test
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jan-20 10:48 PM IST
Tata Altroz Review, 2019 India Bike Week
20:01
Tata Altroz Review, 2019 India Bike Week
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 14-Dec-19 05:40 PM IST
Tata Altroz Review
16:22
Tata Altroz Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Dec-19 11:00 AM IST
Dashboard
Dashboard
Infotainment System
Infotainment System
Manual Transmission
Manual Transmission
Sound System
Sound System
Rear Ac Vent
Rear Ac Vent
Cooled Glove Box
Cooled Glove Box
Topview
Topview
Headlight
Headlight
Orvms
Orvms
Tail Light
Tail Light
Front Foglamp
Front Foglamp
Alloy Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Rear Wiper
Frontview
Frontview
Rearview
Rearview
Airbag
Airbag
Rear Parking Camera
Rear Parking Camera
Anti Lock Braking System
Anti Lock Braking System
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Strong Body
Strong Body
Seating Space
Seating Space
Steering Mounted Audio
Steering Mounted Audio
Push Start Stop Button
Push Start Stop Button
Front Armrest
Front Armrest
Rear Armrest
Rear Armrest
Drive Mode Control
Drive Mode Control
