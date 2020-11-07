Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.6 Lakh

In a bid to take on the newly launched new generation Hyundai i20, Tata Motors today officially announced the launch of a new XM+ variant of its Altroz premium hatchback. Launched in India at ₹ 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Altroz XM+ variant comes only in petrol version sitting in between the XM and XM Style variants. The newly launched XM+ variant will be available in four colours - Downtown Red, Avenue White, High Street Gold and Midtown Grey. With this new variant, the carmaker aims to make features offered on top-end variants, more accessible to the customers at an attractive price.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 16.50 Lakh​

Tata Motors launched the Altroz premium hatchback in India earlier this year

The introduction of the new XM+ variant comes in on the back of the success that the premium hatchback has bagged ever since its launch in India earlier this year. Based on the Impact design 2.0 philosophy, the Tata Altroz is the first product from Tata Motors developed on the ALFA architecture. The Indian carmaker offers the XM+ variant of the premium hatchback with a host of features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple Car Play & Android Auto connectivity, steering mounted controls, voice alerts, voice command recognition, remote foldable key, 16-inch wheels and more.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years​

Previously, the Indian carmaker had introduced auto climate control feature on the XT variant of the Altroz hatchback. The turbocharged version of the Altroz hatchback is also under development, and we have already seen plenty of spy shots of the new turbo petrol variant. When launched, it will be sold alongside the naturally aspirated unit, which is currently on offer. Moreover, key specifications and other details of the Altroz turbo petrol have leaked online ahead of its launch.

Also Read: Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To ₹ 65,000​

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, "In alignment with our New Forever philosophy of maintaining the momentum of consistently bringing new and exciting products to our customers, we are delighted to announce the launch of the XM+ variant of the Altroz. With the Altroz, we have not only raised the bar in the premium hatchback segment but also created a new benchmark for safety in the industry. We are confident that the introduction of the XM+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Altroz by giving customers an option to experience a variety of premium features at an extremely attractive price."

The new Altroz XM+ petrol variant uses the same BS6-compliant 1.2-litre, Revotron naturally aspirated motor. It is tuned to make 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Tata Motors also offer the premium hatchback in diesel iteration, which is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq unit producing 89 bhp and 200 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties are carried out by 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.