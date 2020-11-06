Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 16.50 Lakh

The new Tata Harrier Camo Edition is customised version of the standard Harrier and is available in XT variant onwards in the manual transmission trims and XZ variant onwards in the automatic transmission trims.

Shubham Parashar
The Tata Harrier Camo Edition is available from XT Manual and XZ Automatic variants onwards.
The Tata Harrier Camo Edition is available from XT Manual and XZ Automatic variants onwards.

Highlights

  • The Tata Harrier Camo Edition is offered from XT Manual and XZ Auto trims
  • It gets quite a few upgrades both on the outside and inside the cabin.
  • There are also two customised accessories packs starting from Rs. 26,999.

The festive season is upon us and automakers are coming up with interesting special editions to cash in the demand. Tata Motors has launched a new Camo Edition of the Harrier SUV at a starting price of ₹ 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in XT variant onwards in the manual transmission trims and XZ variant onwards in the automatic transmission trims. Essentially, the new Tata Harrier Camo Edition is a customised version of the standard Harrier. It is offered with quite a few cosmetic upgrades both on the outside and inside, although mechanically it remains identical to the BS6 Harrier.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years

8repnu0o

The Tata Harrier Camo Edition is finished in green camo body colour.

The standard additions include 17-inch blackstone alloy wheels, Camo badges on the outside and the model is finished in an all-new Camo green body colour. On the inside you get blackstone (black colour) matrix dashboard Benecke-Kaliko blackstone leather seats with camo green contrast stitching and gunmetal grey inserts on the interiors.

Also Read: Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To ₹ 65,000

Newsbeep
qve9ul9g

On the inside it gets blackstone (black colour) matrix dashboard Benecke-Kaliko blackstone leather seats with camo green contrast stitching.

Now Tata Motors is also offering some customised accessories for the Harreir Camo in two pack options- Camo Stealth and Camo Stealth+ and prices for these fittings start at ₹ 26,999. Exterior elements of these package includes special camo graphics, Harrier mascot on the hood, roof rails, side steps and front parking sensors. The interior accessories range gets back seat organiser, OMEGARC scuff plates, sunshades, 3D moulded mats, 3D trunk mats and anti-skid dash mats.

Also Read: Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

utg1udi

It also gets two customised accessories packs starting at ₹ 26,999.

0 Comments

The Tata Harrier is underpinned by the OMEGARC platform which takes its learnings from the Land Rover's tried and trusted D8 platform. Under the hood, it gets the Fiat sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a six-Speed Manual transmission or a Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic transmission.

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 13.84 - 20.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
28,7309% / 5 yrs
SUV
Diesel
Manual , Automatic
15 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Exclusive: Hyundai Palisade Vs Kia Telluride, Tata Harrier Automatic Review
19:21
Exclusive: Hyundai Palisade Vs Kia Telluride, Tata Harrier Automatic Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Mar-20 05:57 PM IST
2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Review
02:45
2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Review
  • News
  • 18-Mar-20 10:59 AM IST
2020 Tata Harrier BS6
06:58
2020 Tata Harrier BS6
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Mar-20 09:00 AM IST
Tata Harrier BS6 Automatic
03:52
Tata Harrier BS6 Automatic
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Mar-20 07:45 AM IST
Tata Harrier Warranty, Mercedes-Benz Cx Nxt, Volvo XC40 Hybrid
02:57
Tata Harrier Warranty, Mercedes-Benz Cx Nxt, Volvo XC40 Hybrid
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Sep-19 05:58 PM IST
Tata Harrier, Maruti Sales, Traffic Fines
02:53
Tata Harrier, Maruti Sales, Traffic Fines
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Sep-19 08:31 PM IST
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800, VW Vento, Polo Facelift, Tata Harrier Sunroof
02:47
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800, VW Vento, Polo Facelift, Tata Harrier Sunroof
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Aug-19 08:14 PM IST
Union Budget 2019 For Auto, MG Hector Vs Tata Harrier, BMW NEXTGen Event
23:51
Union Budget 2019 For Auto, MG Hector Vs Tata Harrier, BMW NEXTGen Event
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 06-Jul-19 08:30 PM IST
Mahindra XUV 300 AMT, Tata Harrier Dual-Tone, Bajaj CT 110
02:54
Mahindra XUV 300 AMT, Tata Harrier Dual-Tone, Bajaj CT 110
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Jul-19 10:48 PM IST
MG Hector Takes On Direct Rival Tata Harrier
13:49
MG Hector Takes On Direct Rival Tata Harrier
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Jun-19 04:10 PM IST
Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
Orcus White Dt Backview
Orcus White Dt Backview
Orcus White Dt Sideview
Orcus White Dt Sideview
Orcus White Dt Frontview
Orcus White Dt Frontview
Tata Harrier Diamond Cut Alloy
Tata Harrier Diamond Cut Alloy
Tata Harrier Led Tail Lampp
Tata Harrier Led Tail Lampp
Tata Harrier Xenon Hid Projector Headlamps
Tata Harrier Xenon Hid Projector Headlamps
6 Speed Manual Transmission
6 Speed Manual Transmission
Acoustics Tuned By Jbltm
Acoustics Tuned By Jbltm
Airbag
Airbag
Cruise Control
Cruise Control
Esp Terrain Response Modes Normal Rough Wet
Esp Terrain Response Modes Normal Rough Wet
Premium Oak Wood Finish Dashboard
Premium Oak Wood Finish Dashboard
Push Button Start peps
Push Button Start peps
Reverse Parking Camera
Reverse Parking Camera
