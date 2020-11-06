Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh

The Tata Harrier Camo Edition is available from XT Manual and XZ Automatic variants onwards.

The festive season is upon us and automakers are coming up with interesting special editions to cash in the demand. Tata Motors has launched a new Camo Edition of the Harrier SUV at a starting price of ₹ 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in XT variant onwards in the manual transmission trims and XZ variant onwards in the automatic transmission trims. Essentially, the new Tata Harrier Camo Edition is a customised version of the standard Harrier. It is offered with quite a few cosmetic upgrades both on the outside and inside, although mechanically it remains identical to the BS6 Harrier.

The Tata Harrier Camo Edition is finished in green camo body colour.

The standard additions include 17-inch blackstone alloy wheels, Camo badges on the outside and the model is finished in an all-new Camo green body colour. On the inside you get blackstone (black colour) matrix dashboard Benecke-Kaliko blackstone leather seats with camo green contrast stitching and gunmetal grey inserts on the interiors.

On the inside it gets blackstone (black colour) matrix dashboard Benecke-Kaliko blackstone leather seats with camo green contrast stitching.

Now Tata Motors is also offering some customised accessories for the Harreir Camo in two pack options- Camo Stealth and Camo Stealth+ and prices for these fittings start at ₹ 26,999. Exterior elements of these package includes special camo graphics, Harrier mascot on the hood, roof rails, side steps and front parking sensors. The interior accessories range gets back seat organiser, OMEGARC scuff plates, sunshades, 3D moulded mats, 3D trunk mats and anti-skid dash mats.

It also gets two customised accessories packs starting at ₹ 26,999.

The Tata Harrier is underpinned by the OMEGARC platform which takes its learnings from the Land Rover's tried and trusted D8 platform. Under the hood, it gets the Fiat sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a six-Speed Manual transmission or a Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic transmission.

