Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000

With Diwali fast approaching, Tata Motors has officially announced attractive offers on its BS6-compliant popular cars to benefit customers during the auspicious period. The Indian carmaker is offering a range of discounts of up to ₹ 65,000 on select models in November 2020. It includes Tiago hatchback, Tigor sedan, Nexon subcompact SUV and the Harrier flagship SUV. These schemes on select BS6 Tata cars are applicable from November 1, 2020, and will stand valid up till November 30, 2020. These benefits comprise consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate offer, which are valid until October 2020.

Discount offers on Tata cars are valid till November 30, 2020

The carmaker is offering maximum discounts of up to ₹ 65,000 on the Harrier SUV. And, there are special benefits on Tata Altroz for this month. This month's offers comprise consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate offer.

According to the offers listed on the official website, Tata Tiago hatchback can be purchased with total benefits of ₹ 25,000, inclusive of consumer scheme and exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively. The Tigor sedan is offered with maximum benefits of ₹ 30,000. It includes consumer scheme of ₹ 15,000 and exchange offer of ₹ 15,000.

Tata's subcompact SUV is also a part of festive offers for this month. The Nexon SUV is listed with limited offers which include an exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 only on the diesel variant. There are no offers on the petrol variant.

The BS6-compliant Tata Nexon is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 15,000

Total discount on Tata Harrier Harrier flagship SUV is up to ₹ 65,000. It includes consumer scheme and exchange offer of ₹ 25,000 and ₹ 40,000 respectively. The Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ variants of the Harrier are not applicable for these offers. Customers opting for these variants can avail scheme and offers of up to ₹ 40,000 as an exchange offer.

