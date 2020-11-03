Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000

New Cars and Bikes in India
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To ₹ 65,000

To lure customers this Diwali, Tata Motors is offering attractive discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 on the BS6 compliant Harrier, Tiago, Nexon and Tigor. It includes consumer schemes, exchange benefits and corporate offers.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
No discounts offered on the Tata Altroz premium hatchback expand View Photos
No discounts offered on the Tata Altroz premium hatchback

Highlights

  • Discount benefits applicable on the BS6 Nexon, Tigor, Tiago & the Harrier
  • Offers valid on BS6-compliant Tata car up till November 30, 2020
  • BS6 Tata Harrier SUV is offered with total discounts of up to Rs. 65,000

With Diwali fast approaching, Tata Motors has officially announced attractive offers on its BS6-compliant popular cars to benefit customers during the auspicious period. The Indian carmaker is offering a range of discounts of up to ₹ 65,000 on select models in November 2020. It includes Tiago hatchback, Tigor sedan, Nexon subcompact SUV and the Harrier flagship SUV. These schemes on select BS6 Tata cars are applicable from November 1, 2020, and will stand valid up till November 30, 2020. These benefits comprise consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate offer, which are valid until October 2020.

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks

sh28n89

Discount offers on Tata cars are valid till November 30, 2020

The carmaker is offering maximum discounts of up to ₹ 65,000 on the Harrier SUV. And, there are special benefits on Tata Altroz for this month. This month's offers comprise consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate offer.

According to the offers listed on the official website, Tata Tiago hatchback can be purchased with total benefits of ₹ 25,000, inclusive of consumer scheme and exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively. The Tigor sedan is offered with maximum benefits of ₹ 30,000. It includes consumer scheme of ₹ 15,000 and exchange offer of ₹ 15,000.

Newsbeep

Tata's subcompact SUV is also a part of festive offers for this month. The Nexon SUV is listed with limited offers which include an exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 only on the diesel variant. There are no offers on the petrol variant.

vb1mo76o

The BS6-compliant Tata Nexon is available with discount benefits of up to ₹  15,000

Also Read: Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27% Growth In Domestic Sales; Sells 49,669 Units​

Total discount on Tata Harrier Harrier flagship SUV is up to ₹ 65,000. It includes consumer scheme and exchange offer of ₹ 25,000 and ₹ 40,000 respectively. The Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ variants of the Harrier are not applicable for these offers. Customers opting for these variants can avail scheme and offers of up to ₹ 40,000 as an exchange offer.

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Nexon

SUV, 21.5 Kmpl
Tata Nexon
Price Starts
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,529 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tiago

Hatchback, 23.84 Kmpl
Tata Tiago
Price Starts
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,549 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Harrier

SUV, 15 Kmpl
Tata Harrier
Price Starts
₹ 13.84 - 20.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,730 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tigor

Sedan, 17 - 21 Kmpl
Tata Tigor
Price Starts
₹ 5.39 - 7.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,189 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Nexon EV

SUV, 312 Km/Full Charge
Tata Nexon EV
Price Starts
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 29,041 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Hexa

SUV, 14.5 Kmpl
Tata Hexa
Price Starts
₹ 12.99 - 18.37 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,965 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Safari Storme

SUV, 13.9 - 14.1 Kmpl
Tata Safari Storme
Price Starts
₹ 11.08 - 16.17 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,006 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Nano

Hatchback, 21.9 Kmpl
Tata Nano
Price Starts
₹ 2.36 - 3.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,908 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Zest

Sedan, 17.6 - 23 Kmpl
Tata Zest
Price Starts
₹ 5.82 - 9.18 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,087 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tiago NRG

Hatchback, 23.8 Kmpl
Tata Tiago NRG
Price Starts
₹ 5.61 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,645 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tigor EV

Sedan, 142 Km/Full Charge
Tata Tigor EV
Price Starts
₹ 9.54 - 9.86 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,807 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tiago JTP

Hatchback, 24 Kmpl
Tata Tiago JTP
Price Starts
₹ 6.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,908 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Bolt

Hatchback, 17.6 - 23 Kmpl
Tata Bolt
Price Starts
₹ 5.08 - 7.67 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,550 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tigor JTP

Sedan, 24 Kmpl
Tata Tigor JTP
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
