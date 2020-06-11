New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata AutoComp Systems Partners With Tellus Power Green To Install EV Chargers In India

Tata AutoComp and Tellus will now provide various sizes of AC chargers ranging from 3 kW to 11kW for home and residential complexes as well as DC fast chargers from 20kW to 300kW at commercial stations.

Tata AutoComp and Tellus will now provide various sizes of AC and DC chargers.

Tata AutoComp Systems has partnered with US based DC charging infrastructure company Tellus Power Green to supply AC and DC fast chargers for all categories of electric vehicles on sales in India including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company has been providing products and services to the Indian and global automotive manufacturers as well as Tier 1 suppliers. Tata AutoComp and Tellus will now provide various sizes of AC chargers ranging from 3 kW to 11kW for home and residential complexes as well as DC Fast Chargers from 20kW to 300kW to meet the needs to charge various types of vehicles in public places such as office parking, commercial parking lots, convenience public charging stations within cities as well as on highways.

Speaking on the occasion Arvind Goel, MD, Tata Autocomp Systems said, "As part of Tata Group initiative, Tata AutoComp has been planning a significant play in providing systems and components for electric vehicles, as well as provide enabling systems for establishing charging infrastructure. Tata AutoComp has already established joint ventures for providing electric driveline as well as battery packs for passenger cars, commercial vehicles as well as fast developing two wheelers and three wheelers in India."

uvjhg24c

The partnership will look to provide charging infrastructure for all segments of  electric vehicles.

Randhir Reddy, Global CEO - Tellus said, "For our Tellus Power Green brand, which is recognised and consolidated throughout many countries worldwide, this partnership with a company like Tata AutoComp Systems will further strengthen Tellus' existing presence in India. As a team we are hoping for significant contribution to the Fame II initiative by government of India. Tellus Power Green has been part of many clean energy initiatives globally is a leader in electric mobility markets. Thanks to this alliance we can achieve the promotion of electric mobility in an efficient way and benefit more countries internationally."

0 Comments

Tata AutoComp's offerings to the emerging EV segment now include motors, controllers, integrated drivetrain (integrated motor, inverter and reducer), battery pack, battery management system, battery thermal management system, battery cooling plates, inverter cooling modules, chillers, E-compressors, radiators as well as EV chargers.

