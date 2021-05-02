Tata Motors Discontinues Victory Yellow Colour Of The Tiago

Tata Motors has silently updated the colour options available on the Tiago hatchback. The Indian carmaker has discontinued the Victory Yellow colour option of the hatchback. The car is listed on the official website with five colour schemes - Flame Red, Pure Silver, Arizona Blue, Pearlescent White, and Daytona Grey. The company had introduced a new Arizona Blue colour in the first week of March 2021 as a replacement to the Tectonic Blue that was previously discontinued. We have reached out to the company for an official statement, however, at the time of publishing this story, our email sent to Tata Motors remained unanswered.

The Tata Tiago is now available in 5 shades - Flame Red, Pure Silver, Arizona Blue, Pearlescent White, and Daytona Grey.

Additionally, the Victory Yellow colour of the Tiago has been removed from the official website. Currently, the car is offered in seven variants in XE, XT, XZ and XZ+ trim options. The car comes in a single powertrain option, which is a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine mated with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The petrol mill is tuned to make 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. Prices of the Tiago start at ₹ 4.85 lakh, going up to ₹ 6.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Motors is also working on the CNG variants of the Tiago and the Tigor

The homegrown automaker is also working on the CNG versions of the Tiago hatchback and Tigor subcompact SUV. We brought you exclusive images of the cars on a couple of instances while undergoing roads tests on the Indian roads. Both the cars are expected to go on sale in India in the coming months.

