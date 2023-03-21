  • Home
Tata Motors To Increase Commercial Vehicle Prices From April 1

Tata Motors' commercial vehicles will receive a hike of up to 5 per cent over the current prices.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
21-Mar-23 07:13 PM IST
Tata Motors, the country’s largest commercial vehicle, has announced that come April it will increase the price of its commercial vehicles. The vehicles will receive a hike of up to 5 per cent over the current prices. The revision is a direct result of the company's efforts to transition to the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms, which require vehicles to show Real Driving Emission (RDE). The new prices will come into effect from April 1, 2023, in line with the roll-out of the new emission norms.

In its official statement, Tata Motors said, “As Tata Motors transitions its entire vehicle portfolio to meet these standards, customers and fleet owners can expect a range of cleaner, greener, and technologically superior offerings that deliver higher benefits and lower total cost of ownership.”

The updated prices will be applied across the entire range of Tata commercial vehicles, however, the exact amount will vary according to the individual model and variant.

We can soon expect another announcement from the company regarding a price hike for its passenger vehicles.

line