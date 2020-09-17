New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System

The Tata Nexon was also India's first vehicle to achieve five-star ratings in the GlobalNCAP crash test. The new step taken by the Indian automaker will also enable the Indian Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (AVSF) to undertake environmentally safe dismantling practices.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Tata Motors will provide all relevant information to IDIS regarding dismantling.

Highlights

  • Tata Motors said it will provide all relevant information to IDIS.
  • It will also enable AVSF to undertake safer dismantling practices.
  • The Tata Nexon was India's first car to receive five-star crash rating.

Tata Nexon has become the first Indian car to be published on the International Dismantling Information System (IDIS) platform for regulations regarding end-of-life vehicles (ELV). IDIS is a central repository of 'Manufacturer Compiled Information', which is used by over 25 global manufacturers from over 40 countries across Europe and Asia. Tata Motors said that it will provide all relevant information for responsible vehicle handling, starting with information about draining automotive fluids, the neutralising of airbags and seat belt tensioners along with all the information regarding dismantling of components, particularly hazardous substances.

Also Read: Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor

roalvhm8

The step will also enable the Indian Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (AVSF) to undertake environmentally safe dismantling practices

The Tata Nexon was also India's first vehicle to achieve five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. The new step taken by the Indian automaker will also enable the Indian Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (AVSF) to undertake environmentally safe dismantling practices recommended by Tata Motors and implement them to work towards a cleaner environment. Government is also actively working on framing a vehicle scrappage policy in India, announcement of which is expected to be made soon. The scrappage policy will not only help to clear old and polluting vehicles from the road, but will also help in revival of sales specially in the tier 2 and rural markets where ownership of a vehicle is for a substantially longer period compared to metro cities. Eventually, it will also help in adoptions of safer and less polluting vehicles which are better equipped with features like airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), particulate filters and urea solutions among others.

Also Read: Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India

pcgjstig

It is the beginning of sustained declaration of dismantling procedures across Tata's entire PV range.

Speaking about this milestone, Rajendra Petkar, President and CTO, Tata Motors, said "At Tata Motors, our commitment to following sustainable practices is absolute. Accordingly, all our products are designed from the inception stage itself with high levels of recyclability potential to minimise material waste. Use of hazardous substances is restricted to bare minimal while manufacturing and now with a defined process to manage ELV, we are laying down the path for responsible dismantling and recycling at the vehicle's end of life stage.

Also Read: Tata Gravitas Interior Revealed In New Spy Pictures

tata prima main

Tata's commercial vehicles have achieved good levels of recyclability where dismantling procedures are better understood

0 Comments

Tata Motors says that this is the beginning of sustained declaration of dismantling procedures across its entire range of vehicles that are designed with increasing technological content. Moreover, Tata's commercial vehicles have achieved good levels of recyclability where dismantling procedures are better understood, the company said.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
Mahindra Introduces Contactless Payment For Accessories And Workshop Related Services Mahindra Introduces Contactless Payment For Accessories And Workshop Related Services
Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation
Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021 Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021
Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters
Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT vs Volkswagen Vento AT vs Honda City CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT: Price Comparison Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT vs Volkswagen Vento AT vs Honda City CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT: Price Comparison
Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle
Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV To Make World Debut In India In 2021 Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV To Make World Debut In India In 2021
Toyota To Invest Rs. 2000 Crore In India Toyota To Invest Rs. 2000 Crore In India
New Ford Endeavour Sport To Be Launched Next Week New Ford Endeavour Sport To Be Launched Next Week
2020 Triumph Bonneville Build-Off Announced 2020 Triumph Bonneville Build-Off Announced
South Korea Donates One Lakh Masks To TVS For Free Distribution In India South Korea Donates One Lakh Masks To TVS For Free Distribution In India
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Variants Explained Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Variants Explained
BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Launch Date Revealed BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Launch Date Revealed
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021
Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021
2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10
2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities