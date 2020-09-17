Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System

Tata Nexon has become the first Indian car to be published on the International Dismantling Information System (IDIS) platform for regulations regarding end-of-life vehicles (ELV). IDIS is a central repository of 'Manufacturer Compiled Information', which is used by over 25 global manufacturers from over 40 countries across Europe and Asia. Tata Motors said that it will provide all relevant information for responsible vehicle handling, starting with information about draining automotive fluids, the neutralising of airbags and seat belt tensioners along with all the information regarding dismantling of components, particularly hazardous substances.

The step will also enable the Indian Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (AVSF) to undertake environmentally safe dismantling practices

The Tata Nexon was also India's first vehicle to achieve five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. The new step taken by the Indian automaker will also enable the Indian Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (AVSF) to undertake environmentally safe dismantling practices recommended by Tata Motors and implement them to work towards a cleaner environment. Government is also actively working on framing a vehicle scrappage policy in India, announcement of which is expected to be made soon. The scrappage policy will not only help to clear old and polluting vehicles from the road, but will also help in revival of sales specially in the tier 2 and rural markets where ownership of a vehicle is for a substantially longer period compared to metro cities. Eventually, it will also help in adoptions of safer and less polluting vehicles which are better equipped with features like airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), particulate filters and urea solutions among others.

It is the beginning of sustained declaration of dismantling procedures across Tata's entire PV range.

Speaking about this milestone, Rajendra Petkar, President and CTO, Tata Motors, said "At Tata Motors, our commitment to following sustainable practices is absolute. Accordingly, all our products are designed from the inception stage itself with high levels of recyclability potential to minimise material waste. Use of hazardous substances is restricted to bare minimal while manufacturing and now with a defined process to manage ELV, we are laying down the path for responsible dismantling and recycling at the vehicle's end of life stage.

Tata's commercial vehicles have achieved good levels of recyclability where dismantling procedures are better understood

Tata Motors says that this is the beginning of sustained declaration of dismantling procedures across its entire range of vehicles that are designed with increasing technological content. Moreover, Tata's commercial vehicles have achieved good levels of recyclability where dismantling procedures are better understood, the company said.

