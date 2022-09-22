Tata Punch Contributes 24 Per Cent To Company's Overall PV Sales

Tata Motors has turned it around with its new SUV range. The Indian carmaker has been a strong competition to Hyundai Motor India, claiming the second spot in the Indian market in multiple months earlier this year in terms of sales and its subcompact SUVs have been significant volume garners. The Tata Nexon has been one of the bestsellers for the brand with over 4 lakh units being manufactured since the first-gen model rolled out, and now the Tata Punch too has caught up. In fact, the Tata Punch micro-SUV alone contributes 24 per cent to the company's overall sales with the carmaker selling around 11,000 units every month on an average.

As seen with other models, Tata Motors has been introducing special editions like the Kaziranga Edition to the range in a bid to keep building up interest around the micro-SUV. It recently added a new Camo Edition to the line-up celebrating one year of the Punch in the Indian market. On the occasion, Rajan Amba, VP, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, "In line with our brand promise to keep our portfolio New Forever, we are delighted to introduce the Camo edition to the Punch line-up. This new entrant will further bolster the sales of Tata Punch and will carry forward the growth momentum. Appreciated for its stunning design, versatile and engaging performance, spacious interiors, and absolute safety, Punch is a vital part of our product portfolio and contributes to 24 per cent of our total PV sales."

The new Tata Punch Camo Edition is available in the Rhythm and Dazzle packs of the Adventure and Accomplished variants on both manual and automatic versions with the ex-showroom prices starting at Rs. 6.85 lakh and going up to Rs. 8.63 lakh. The Tata Punch Camo Edition will offer a new Foliage Green colour on the outside with dual-tone Piano Black and Pristine White roof colour options. The cabin too features the dual-tone black and Foliage Green theme.