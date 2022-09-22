Tata Punch Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 6.85 Lakh

Tata Motors has introduced a new special edition model to celebrate one year of sales for its smallest SUV, in the form of the Tata Punch Camo Edition. The new Tata Punch Camo Edition is available in the Rhythm and Dazzle packs of the Adventure and Accomplished personas on both manual and automatic versions of the petrol offering with prices starting at Rs. 6.85 lakh, going up to Rs. 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom, India). With the onset of the festive season, the Tata Punch Camo Edition will have a new colour option but the features list stays the same.

Tata Punch Camo Edition Prices (ex-showroom, India)

Variants Prices for Manual Version Prices for Automatic Version Punch Camo Adventure Rs. 6.85 lakh Rs. 7.45 lakh Punch Camo Adventure Rhythm Rs. 7.20 lakh Rs. 7.80 lakh Punch Camo Accomplished Rs. 7.65 lakh Rs. 8.25 lakh Punch Camo Accomplished Dazzle Rs. 8.03 lakh Rs. 8.63 lakh

Rajan Amba, VP, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “In line with our brand promise to keep our portfolio New Forever, we are delighted to introduce the Camo edition to the Punch line-up. This new entrant will further bolster the sales of Tata Punch and will carry forward the growth momentum. Appreciated for its stunning design, versatile and engaging performance, spacious interiors, and absolute safety, Punch is a vital part of our product portfolio and contributes to 24% of our total PV sales.”

Amba added, “It has consistently featured among the highest-selling cars in the country and currently holds a 15% market share in the highly competitive Compact SUV segment. Furthering the festive fervor and riding the #1 SUV maker rank, the new Camo edition will help in enhancing market sentiments by captivating consumer mindsets with its brand-new avatar.”

The Tata Punch Camo Edition will come in an all-new Foliage Green colour on the outside with dual-tone Piano Black and Pristine White roof colour scheme. With this addition, the Punch will now be available in nine colour options. The interiors of the Punch Camo Edition sport a military green colour and camouflaged seat upholstery, while the car wears the Camo badging on the fenders and will be available in both MT and AMT transmissions.

The Tata Punch Camo Edition comes equipped with an array of features such as a 7-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay with 6 speakers, 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a reverse parking camera. Other additions to the Camo edition include LED DRLs and tail lamps, push start/stop button, cruise control, and front fog lamps.

The Tata Punch Camo Edition will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT unit. The new Tata Punch Camo Edition joins the Punch Kaziranga Edition in the car’s range.