Tata Punch Micro SUV India Launch Highlights: Prices Start At Rs. 5.49 lakh

Tata Punch, the all-new micro SUV from the home-grown automaker, went on sale in India today, and we have all the highlights from the launch event here. Based on the company HBX concept, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Punch is a sub-4-metre vehicle that will be positioned below the Tata Nexon. While the company is promoting it as an SUV it will take on rivals from the compact hatchback segment like - Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and even the Mahindra KUV100. The new Tata Punch has been launched in India priced at Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Now, we have already driven the new Tata Punch and told you all about it in our detailed review, which you can find on the carandbike website. The new micro SUV is bold, muscular, stylish, and comes with a host of smart features as well, including the company's iRA connected car tech. Other features include projector headlights, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED taillamps, and faux roof rails.

The quality and look of the plastics used in the Tata Punch is good, and the colour palette is also smart, and the cabin has a young, fresh design feel

Inside you get a touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a multi-functional steering wheel, a part digital instrument cluster and more. The Punch has also received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, making it one of the safest cars in India.

The Punch is powered by the Tata Motors' tried and tested 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with Dyna-Pro technology, which is tuned to make 84 bhp at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm at 3300 rpm. The same engine also does duty on the Altroz and the Tiago. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an optional AMT unit.

Here Are All The Highlights From The Launch Of The New Tata Punch: