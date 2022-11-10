Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Discontinued In India

Toyota India has delisted and discontinued its Maruti Suzuki Brezza-based subcompact SUV, the Toyota Urban Cruiser in India. Launched at a premium over its sibling, the Toyota Urban Cruiser was the second rebadged model to be launched under the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership in the country. However, it seems that the company will not introduce a newer version of the subcompact SUV based on the recently updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the country, suggesting that the model will be taken off the shelf for now.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser was available in 6 trims, in both manual and automatic versions priced between Rs. 9.03 lakh to Rs. 11.73 lakh (ex-showroom, India). On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza recently received a styling and mechanical upgrade, pricing it between Rs. 7.99 lakh – Rs. 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

With an update, the Toyota Urban Cruiser will once again command a premium, taking it close to the price bracket of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder compact SUV, priced between Rs. 10.48 lakh to Rs. 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Toyota Urban Cruiser recently received a 2 per cent price hike in May, to partially offset the increase in input costs though the overall price increases had been tapered down considering the impact on buyers. The Toyota Urban Cruiser was sold with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that developed 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 5-speed manual and an automatic unit.