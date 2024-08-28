Triumph Daytona 660 Launching Tomorrow

The new-generation Triumph Daytona 660 is finally set to make its debut in India on August 29. The motorcycle was supposed to be launched earlier this year but got delayed due to unfortunate reasons. The modern-day Daytona 660 is built upon the Trident 660 roadster platform that has been on sale in India for a while now. While it is powered by the same 660cc inline-triple engine from the roadster, it has been significantly upgraded to produce a max power output of 95 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm. Triumph says that 80 per cent of the torque is available as low as 3,125 rpm, which should benefit Daytona’s rideability for city riding.

In terms of design, the Daytona 660 is the second-faired motorcycle offered by the brand in its portfolio after the Tiger Sport 660, and it modern supersport design looks aesthetic and striking. It features twin LED headlights and a sharply upswept tail section that complements its sporty character.

Also Read: Opinion: Premium Motorcycle Focus - Single & Ready To Mingle!

The motorcycle's chassis is constructed from a tubular steel perimeter frame. At the same time, suspension duties are handled by a 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD fork at the front and a Showa monoshock at the rear, both offer preload adjustment for the rider to set the damping as preferred depending on the road conditions. For brakes, the Daytona 660 consists of dual 310 mm discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. For rider aids, the motorcycle is equipped with three ride modes – Road, Rain, and Sport, apart from the dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control.

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X Offered With Rs 10,000 Discount

In terms of pricing, expect Triumph to launch the Daytona 660 in the ballpark of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh ex-showroom. Competition-wise, the supersport will compete against the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Aprilia RS 660 in its segment in India.