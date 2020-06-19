Triumph Tiger 900 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new Tiger 900 will be launched in three variants - a more road-oriented Tiger 900 GT, the more off-road-specific Tiger 900 Rally, and a more potent version of the off-roader, the Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

The new Triumph Tiger 900 is leaner, lighter, more agile and more powerful than its predecessor

The new 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 is all set to go on sale in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The new-generation Tiger is leaner, lighter, more agile and more powerful thanks to the new bigger and cleaner 888 cc three-pot engine. We rode the motorcycle in Morocco early this year in February and have already told you a fair bit about Triumph's newest adventure motorcycle. The new Tiger 900 will be launched in three variants - a more road-oriented Tiger 900 GT, the off-road-focused Tiger 900 Rally, and a more potent version of the off-roader, the Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

The 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 comes in three variants - GT, Rally and Rally Pro

All three motorcycles are powered by the same 888 cc in-line 3-cylinder engine with a unique 1-3-2 firing order, which offers a meatier exhaust note and a strong wave of torque throughout the rev range. The engine is tuned to generate 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm, while the torque output has increased by 10 per cent to 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Triumph says there's 9 per cent more power in the mid-range.

In terms of pricing, we expected the base variant,  Triumph Tiger 900 GT to be priced in India around ₹ 12 lakh, while the fully-loaded Tiger 900 Rally Pro could come with a price tag of up to ₹ 16 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The New Triumph Tiger 900:

Jun 19, 2020
2020 Triumph Tiger 900 India Launch - History of the Tiger!
However, the Tiger name itself has been around for much longer, with the first Triumph Tiger going back as long as 1936 - Tiger Competition 70, 80, 90.

Later in 1957 came the Tiger Cub T20c, followed by Tiger 100 in 1973  and Tiger Trail in 1982

Image
Jun 19, 2020
2020 Triumph Tiger 900 India Launch - Live!
The Triumph Tiger 800 was first launched in 2010 and so far, the company has built and shipped over 85,000 units of the adventure motorcycle.


Image
Jun 19, 2020
2020 Triumph Tiger 900 India Launch - Live!
So, the launch event begins. now. The new Tiger range is expected to be priced from Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Image
Jun 19, 2020
2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Gets A New Engine
The new Tiger 900 is a massive leap from the Tiger 800 in terms of performance, feature and one would say design as well. The bike now gets a bigger 888 cc 3-cylinder engine with a unique 1-3-2 firing order. This results in a meatier exhaust note and offers a strong wave of torque throughout the rev range. The peak torque output has increased by 10 per cent to 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm. While power output remains the same, Triumph says there's 9 per cent more power in the mid-range, with the numbers being 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm.


Jun 19, 2020
2020 Triumph Tiger 900 India Launch - Live!
Under the current situation, which are not suitable for a public even, Triumph has taken to Twitter to launch the new Tiger 900 digitally. If you remember, the new Street Triple RS was also launched in the same manner in April 2020.

Jun 19, 2020
2020 Triumph Tiger 900 India Launch - Variants
Unlike the previous model, this time around Triumph is bringing in the complete range of Tiger 900 to India. So, the bike will be offered in three variants - Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger 900 Rally Pro.While the GT is the more road-oriented motorcycle, the Rally is more off-road focused, while the range-topping Rally Pro is a more potent version of the already rugged Rally trim.

Jun 19, 2020
2020 Triumph Tiger 900 India Launch - Live!
After a delay of about two months, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, the new 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 is finally going on sale in India today. This has been one of the most awaited motorcycles from Triumph this year and the price announcement will happen around noon today.

Keep watching this space for all the updates.