Triumph Tiger 900 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new Triumph Tiger 900 is leaner, lighter, more agile and more powerful than its predecessor

The new 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 is all set to go on sale in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The new-generation Tiger is leaner, lighter, more agile and more powerful thanks to the new bigger and cleaner 888 cc three-pot engine. We rode the motorcycle in Morocco early this year in February and have already told you a fair bit about Triumph's newest adventure motorcycle. The new Tiger 900 will be launched in three variants - a more road-oriented Tiger 900 GT, the off-road-focused Tiger 900 Rally, and a more potent version of the off-roader, the Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

The 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 comes in three variants - GT, Rally and Rally Pro

All three motorcycles are powered by the same 888 cc in-line 3-cylinder engine with a unique 1-3-2 firing order, which offers a meatier exhaust note and a strong wave of torque throughout the rev range. The engine is tuned to generate 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm, while the torque output has increased by 10 per cent to 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Triumph says there's 9 per cent more power in the mid-range.

In terms of pricing, we expected the base variant, Triumph Tiger 900 GT to be priced in India around ₹ 12 lakh, while the fully-loaded Tiger 900 Rally Pro could come with a price tag of up to ₹ 16 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

