TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Now On Sale With Savings Of Up To Rs. 10,000

TVS Motor Company is offering savings of up to Rs. 10,000 on the purchase of a new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.
15-Jun-21 04:27 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Apache RTR 200 4V is now offered with savings of up to Rs. 10,000
  • If the bike is booked online, customers can get cashback of Rs. 5,000
  • There are no changes in engine specifications of the motorcycles

TVS Motor Company is offering the Apache RTR 200 4V with a cashback of Rs. 5,000, if booked online. Similarly, the company is also offering a finance scheme where the customer stands to save an amount of up to Rs. 10,000. The offer is valid till the end of June 2021. At present, there are two variants of the motorcycle on sale, which are the single channel ABS variant with ride modes and the dual-channel ABS variant with ride modes. The motorcycles are priced at Rs. 1.29 lakh and Rs. 1.34 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 Now Available With No Cost EMI Scheme

(In our opinion, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be the one of the best sport-naked motorcycle in the segment)

The motorcycle gets the same 198 cc single-cylinder four-valve, oil-cooled engine that develops 20.54 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 18.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The power output varies as per the riding mode. The engine offers the maximum output of 20.54 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm while in the sport mode and the claimed top speed is 127 kmph. In the rain and urban mode, the power and torque drop down to 17 bhp at 7,800 rpm and 16.51 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The top speed too drops down to 105 kmph.

Also Read: TVS Registers Sales Of 166,889 Units In May 2021

(The discount offer on the Apache RTR 200 4V is valid till June 30)

Earlier, TVS introduced a new 'no cost' EMI scheme for the TVS NTorq 125 scooter in India. The offer stands only if the customer makes an online transaction through a credit card. The EMI scheme can be opted for either three months or six months. Basically, there will be no interest charged on the EMIs, if you opt for the no cost EMI plan. But the offer was valid only till June 15, 2021.

