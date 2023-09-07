TVS Apache RTR 310 VS Rivals: Specifications Comparison

TVS Motors has just taken the wraps off the naked version of its fully-faired Apache RR 310, the all-new Apache RTR 310. Prices for the flagship naked TVS start at Rs 2.43 lakh, going up to Rs 2.64 lakh, both ex-showroom. TVS is also offering two additional kits under the BTO platform that are priced at Rs 18,000 (Dynamic Kit) and Rs 22,000 (Dynamic Pro Kit) and a Sepang Blue colour option at Rs 10,000. But how does it stack up against its rivals, the Triumph Speed 400, the soon-to-be-launching KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R, let’s find out.

Engine Specs

Apache RTR 310 2024 390 Duke Speed 400 G 310 R Displacement 321 cc 399 cc 398 cc 313 cc Cooling Liquid-Cooled Liquid-cooled Liquid-cooled Liquid-cooled Power 35.1 bhp 44.2 bhp 39.5 bhp 34 bhp Torque 29 Nm 39 Nm 37.5 Nm 28 Nm Gearbox 6-Speed 6-Speed 6-speed 6-speed Weight 169 kgs (kerb) 165 kgs (dry) 176 kgs (wet) 164 kgs (wet)

In terms of performance, the most powerful offering from the bunch is the upcoming 390 Duke followed by the Triumph Speed 400. The Apache RTR 310 takes the middle ground and is more powerful than the BMW G 310 R.

Cycle Parts

Apache RTR 310 2024 390 Duke Speed 400 G 310 R Front Suspension Adjustable KYB USD Fork (BTO) 43mm USD adjustable 43mm USD fork 41mm USD fork Rear Suspension Adj KYB Monoshock (BTO) Offset monoshock adjustable Gas Monoshock with pre-load adjustment Monoshock with pre-load adjustment Front Brakes 300 mm disc 320 mm disc 300 mm disc 300 mm disc Rear Brakes 240 mm disc 240 mm disc 230 mm disc 240 mm disc Front Tyre 110/70-R17 110/70-R17 110/70-R17 110/70-R17 Rear Tyre 150/60-R17 150/60-R17 150/60-R17 150/60-R17 Fuel Tank Size 11-litres 13.5-litres 13-litres 11-litres

In terms of the cycle parts used across all the motorcycles, they are all similar in construction. Although the 390 Duke offers the most kit, it will come at a premium in comparison to all other motorcycles of this segment. That being said, the Apache RTR 310 does offer everything a rider would need to get the best out of the motorcycle and does seem like quite a promising as well.

Dimensions

Apache RTR 310 2024 390 Duke Speed 400 G 310 R Length 1991 mm NA NA 2005 mm Width 831 mm NA 814 mm 849 mm Height 1153 mm NA 1084 mm 1080 mm Wheelbase 1358 mm NA 1377 mm 1380 mm Seat Height 800 mm 820mm 790 mm 785 mm

As of now, the dimensions for the upcoming KTM 390 Duke aren’t available apart from the seat height. In comparison, the lowest seat height is of the BMW G 310 R, followed by the Speed 400. One thing worth mentioning is that on the 390 Duke, the brand has stated that the seat height can be lowered by 20 mm by removing the spacers underneath the seat to further aid the riding stance for any user.