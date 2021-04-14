TVS Increases Prices Of Jupiter, Scooty Range In India

TVS Motor Company has updated the prices of most of its two-wheeler models in India such as the NTorq 125 and the Apache range. Now, the company has also updated the prices of the Jupiter, Scooty Zest 110 and the Scooty Pep Plus. The price hike ranges from ₹ 940 for the Jupiter Sheet Metal variant to ₹ 2,535 for the Scooty Pep Plus matte variant. Apart from the increase in prices, there are no other updates to the scooters. The complete variant-wise pricing is given in the table below and all mentioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 Prices Increased By ₹ 1,295

(The TVS Scooty Zest 110 Matte gets a price hike of ₹ 1,635)

Model New Prices Difference Scooty Pep Plus Gloss) ₹ 56,009 ₹ 1,635 Scooty Pep Plus (Matte) ₹ 58,759 ₹ 2,535 Scooty Zest 110 (Gloss) ₹ 62,980 ₹ 1,635 Scooty Zest 110 (Matte) ₹ 64,980 ₹ 1,635 Jupiter Sheet Metal ₹ 64,437 ₹ 940 Jupiter ₹ 66,662 ₹ 1,165 Jupiter ZX ₹ 69,637 ₹ 1,390 Jupiter Classic ₹ 73,707 ₹ 1,235 Jupiter ZX Disc ₹ 73,737 ₹ 1,390

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 Gets A Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 1,540

(The Scooty Pep Plus matte model gets the maximum price hike of ₹ 2,535)

TVS also increased the prices for all variants of the TVS NTorq 125 by up to ₹ 1,540. The NTorq 125 SuperSquad edition gets the maximum price hike of ₹ 1,540 while the drum brake variant gets a price hike of ₹ 540. The prices of the RTR 200 4V too were increased in India by ₹ 1,295. Right now, the single-channel ABS is priced at ₹ 129,315 and the dual-channel ABS model is priced at ₹ 134,365.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.