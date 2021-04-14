carandbike logo
search

TVS Increases Prices Of Jupiter, Scooty Range In India

Along with its other two-wheelers, TVS Motor Company has updated the prices of its Jupiter, Scooty Pep Plus and the Scooty Zest 110 range in India.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
eye
0  Views
Now, prices for the TVS Jupiter range starts at Rs. 64,437 to Rs. 73,737 (ex-showroom, Delhi) expand View Photos
Now, prices for the TVS Jupiter range starts at Rs. 64,437 to Rs. 73,737 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • The TVS Scooty Pep Plus gets the maximum price hike
  • TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal variant gets the lowest price hike
  • Other models like the NTorq 125 & Apache RTR 200 4V get a price hike too

TVS Motor Company has updated the prices of most of its two-wheeler models in India such as the NTorq 125 and the Apache range. Now, the company has also updated the prices of the Jupiter, Scooty Zest 110 and the Scooty Pep Plus. The price hike ranges from ₹ 940 for the Jupiter Sheet Metal variant to ₹ 2,535 for the Scooty Pep Plus matte variant. Apart from the increase in prices, there are no other updates to the scooters. The complete variant-wise pricing is given in the table below and all mentioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 Prices Increased By ₹ 1,295

tvs scooty zest 110 matte purple

(The TVS Scooty Zest 110 Matte gets a price hike of ₹ 1,635)

Model New Prices Difference
Scooty Pep Plus Gloss) ₹ 56,009 ₹ 1,635
Scooty Pep Plus (Matte) ₹ 58,759 ₹ 2,535
Scooty Zest 110 (Gloss) ₹ 62,980 ₹ 1,635
Scooty Zest 110 (Matte) ₹ 64,980 ₹ 1,635
Jupiter Sheet Metal ₹ 64,437 ₹ 940
Jupiter ₹ 66,662 ₹ 1,165
Jupiter ZX ₹ 69,637 ₹ 1,390
Jupiter Classic ₹ 73,707 ₹ 1,235
Jupiter ZX Disc ₹ 73,737 ₹ 1,390

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 Gets A Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 1,540

ucddii1g

(The Scooty Pep Plus matte model gets the maximum price hike of ₹ 2,535)

0 Comments

TVS also increased the prices for all variants of the TVS NTorq 125 by up to ₹ 1,540. The NTorq 125 SuperSquad edition gets the maximum price hike of ₹ 1,540 while the drum brake variant gets a price hike of ₹ 540. The prices of the RTR 200 4V too were increased in India by ₹ 1,295. Right now, the single-channel ABS is priced at ₹ 129,315 and the dual-channel ABS model is priced at ₹ 134,365.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on TVS Bikes

  • Front View
    Front View
  • Front Look
    Front Look
  • Side Look View
    Side Look View
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
  • 360 01
    360 01
  • 360 02
    360 02
  • 360 03
    360 03
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
  • Alloy
    Alloy
  • Front
    Front
  • Tank
    Tank
  • Tvs Iqube Frontview
    Tvs Iqube Frontview
  • Tvs Iqube Headlight
    Tvs Iqube Headlight
  • Tvs Iqube Rearview
    Tvs Iqube Rearview
  • Tvs Apache Rr 310 Advanced Aerodynamic
    Tvs Apache Rr 310 Advanced Aerodynamic
  • Tvs Apache Rr 310 Bi Led Twin Projector Headlamps
    Tvs Apache Rr 310 Bi Led Twin Projector Headlamps
  • Tvs Apache Rr 310 Console
    Tvs Apache Rr 310 Console
  • Blue 01
    Blue 01
  • Tvs Victor Mix Front
    Tvs Victor Mix Front
  • Tvs Victor Mix
    Tvs Victor Mix
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
x
Solis Hybrid 5015 Tractor Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.21 Lakh
Solis Hybrid 5015 Tractor Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.21 Lakh
Mahindra To Stop Production Of XUV500 With The Launch Of The New XUV700
Mahindra To Stop Production Of XUV500 With The Launch Of The New XUV700
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Revealed
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Revealed
Citroen C5 X Breaks Cover In Europe
Citroen C5 X Breaks Cover In Europe
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities