TVS Motor Company Launches Seven New Products In Ghana, Africa

TVS Motor Company, manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, has announced the launch of seven new products in Ghana, Africa
carandbike Team
28-Mar-23 12:25 PM IST
Highlights
  • TVS launched Bebek Motorcycles and three-wheelers
  • TVS ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies in the world
  • It aims to expand its reach and explore opportunities

TVS Motor Company, manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, has announced the launch of seven new products in Ghana, Africa. These seven TVS products specifically are, Bebek - TVS Neo NX, three variants of the TVS HLX series (TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150 & TVS HLX 150X), the TVS Apache 180, and the three-wheelers TVS King series.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We take prde in our diverse and robust product portfolio that encompasses Bebeks, motorcycles, and three-wheelers, catering to the needs of customers seeking daily and last-mile connectivity in Ghana

He went on to add that its products are engineered specifically to cater to the demands of the African market while delivering superior quality and reliability, and with the launch of these new products we aim to offer our customers a hassle-free experience, unmatched after-sales service and affordable genuine spares.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dev Bulani, Managing Director, Arash Motors said, “We are excited to partner with TVS Motor Company and bring a range of mobility solutions to Ghana that addresses specific requirements of varied customers. With these seven new products, we will be able to build a strong connection with our customers.” 

Also Read: TVS Planning To Launch More Powerful EVs For The Indian Markets

TVS ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 80 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East. The Chennai based Company aims to expand its reach and explore new opportunities and avenues for growth in the region. 

