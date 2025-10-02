TVS MotoSoul 5.0 To Be Held On December 5-6

TVS Motor Company has announced the return of its annual motorcycling festival – TVS MotoSoul – with the fifth edition to be held at Hilltop, Vagator, Goa on December 5-6, 2025. This year’s festival will not bring together the TVS riding community, including members of the Apache Owners’ Group (AOG), TVS Ronin C.U.L.T., creators and enthusiasts, but will also be a two-day celebration of everything related to motorcycling.

Also Read: New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024

Racing, stunts, live music, art showcases, culinary experiences, workshops and curated rides will all be part of the 5th edition of TVS MotoSoul. Gymkhana, dirt track racing, motocross-fit, obstacle challenges, slow races, stunt battles as well as product test rides will all be part of the two-day event. Additionally, there will be panel discussions, tech talks, achievers’ felicitations, product and customisation launches and brand collaborations.

Also Read: TVS Ronin, RTR 310-Based Custom Motorcycles Showcased At MotoSoul 2024

Exclusive product launches, collaborative projects and custom motorcycle showcases will also be part of the festival. The festival will also include live music, international DJ nights, freestyle performances, wellness sessions and green initiatives to promote responsible riding and ensure a positive impact on both the community and the environment.