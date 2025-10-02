logo
TVS MotoSoul 5.0 To Be Held On December 5-6

2025-10-02
  • Exclusive launches are expected at the 2025 TVS MotoSoul
  • MotoSould 5.0 is the fifth edition of the motorcycling festival
  • MotoSoul is the annual festival of TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company has announced the return of its annual motorcycling festival – TVS MotoSoul – with the fifth edition to be held at Hilltop, Vagator, Goa on December 5-6, 2025. This year’s festival will not bring together the TVS riding community, including members of the Apache Owners’ Group (AOG), TVS Ronin C.U.L.T., creators and enthusiasts, but will also be a two-day celebration of everything related to motorcycling.

TVS Moto Soul generic m1

Racing, stunts, live music, art showcases, culinary experiences, workshops and curated rides will all be part of the 5th edition of TVS MotoSoul. Gymkhana, dirt track racing, motocross-fit, obstacle challenges, slow races, stunt battles as well as product test rides will all be part of the two-day event. Additionally, there will be panel discussions, tech talks, achievers’ felicitations, product and customisation launches and brand collaborations.

Exclusive product launches, collaborative projects and custom motorcycle showcases will also be part of the festival. The festival will also include live music, international DJ nights, freestyle performances, wellness sessions and green initiatives to promote responsible riding and ensure a positive impact on both the community and the environment.

